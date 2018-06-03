header decal
03 Jun 2018

Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Arsene Wenger would not work

Real Madrid: 5 reasons why Arsene Wenger would not work

The Arsenal legend is amongst the favourites to replace Zinedine Zidane. But is he a viable candidate?

Reuters/ANDREW BOYERS

It would be poetic, sure. Arsene Wenger, the cuckolded coach joining the club he turned down repeatedly whilst at Arsenal.  Few neutrals would deny the 68-year-old the chance of sitting in the Bernabeu dugout, particularly given the crowing of those Gunners fans that bayed for his departure. 

There’s no such thing as poetry in modern football, however.  Wenger, for all his easy class and weary knowledge, is an idol from a fallen era.  Here are five reasons why he wouldn’t fit in at Real Madrid.  

