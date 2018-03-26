header decal
26 Mar 2018

Poll: Who is your favourite for the wooden spoon?

With three weeks of form on the board, it's time to tell us who you think will finish bottom of the pile in the 2018 NRL season.

Picture credit: moritz320

Three weeks into the 2018 NRL season there are two teams yet to register a win and another six with just the one victory to their name.

RealSport wants to know who you think will end the year at the very bottom of the NRL ladder.﻿

