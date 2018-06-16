header decal
16 Jun 2018

Poland vs Senegal: 5 things to look forward to

Poland are back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years as they look to stamp their authority on Group H against Senegal.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Anticipation might be at an all-time high for players and fans from Poland and Senegal when these match up Tuesday in Moscow for the final of the first-round group games.

It's been 12 years since Poland played in a World Cup, back when star Robert Lewandowski was about to turn 18. Senegal were last in the World Cup in 2002 - their only other appearance - when their superstar striker Sadio Mane was just ten. So it's been a while, and both sides hope the wait was worthwhile.

With 2014 World Cup stunners Colombia and potential sleeper Japan also in the mix, Group H has no odds-on favourite. Every match expects to be tense as the fight for positioning will be fierce. It should be a fun ride, and this contest should follow that form.

The storylines are plenty, so let's have a look. 

