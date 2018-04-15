Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans: Five things we learned

The Panthers entered the final day of Round Six with the opportunity to climb to second-place on the NRL ladder courtesy of the Warrior's shock loss at home to the Broncos and they wasted little time setting the scene for a comfortable win at home.

James Maloney continued his fine form in the absence of Nathan Cleary while plenty of Penrith's burgeoning youngsters put their hands up in a strong effort.

For the Titans, a good start was wasted in Sydney's west as key stars like Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey failed to fire.

