With the weekend accommodating for the representative matches, including the women’s State of Origin Match on Friday evening, as well as the main State of Origin match to take place on Sunday evening, we look closely at the matches which will occur as part of the Pacific tests. These Tests involve Papua New Guinea and Fiji to kick off proceedings, followed by Pacific rivals Samoa and Tonga.
News
18 Jun 2018
Pacific Tests: Lineups, preview and predictions
We preview the matches which will take place as part of the representative round, featuring the Pacific Tests.
Jump To