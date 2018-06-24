header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

24 Jun 2018

Pacific Test 2018: Match Reviews

Pacific Test 2018: Match Reviews

We look deeper into the results of the Fiji vs Papua New Guinea and Samoa vs Tonga matches.

Jump To

With this round being a stand-alone round featuring numerous representative matches, we closely examine the matches in the Pacific Test, sponsored by Ox & Palm. The curtain raiser match featured the battle between Fiji and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The PNG Kumuls surprised just about everyone except perhaps themselves, as they ambushed the Bati, to eventually run out 26-14 winners. That match was a nice entrèe to the main match, featuring Pacific rivals, Samoa and Tonga. The Tongans, also known as the Mate Ma’a, blew the Samoans off the paddock in the first half, before toying with their foes, en route to a 38-22 win. Here are the respective reviews from the matches:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy