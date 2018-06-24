Pacific Test 2018: Match Reviews

With this round being a stand-alone round featuring numerous representative matches, we closely examine the matches in the Pacific Test, sponsored by Ox & Palm. The curtain raiser match featured the battle between Fiji and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The PNG Kumuls surprised just about everyone except perhaps themselves, as they ambushed the Bati, to eventually run out 26-14 winners. That match was a nice entrèe to the main match, featuring Pacific rivals, Samoa and Tonga. The Tongans, also known as the Mate Ma’a, blew the Samoans off the paddock in the first half, before toying with their foes, en route to a 38-22 win. Here are the respective reviews from the matches: