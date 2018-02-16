Ostersunds FK 0-3 Arsenal: 5 things we learned

Ostersund’s European odyssey was ended on Thursday night, as a rejuvenated Arsenal side claimed a 3-0 victory on a freezing night in central Sweden.

Strikes from Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal were enough secure passage to the next round for Arsene Wenger, whose charges were helped by a catastrophic own goal from Sotiris Papagianopoulos.

After a nightmare start which seen the hosts concede two in the first half hour, Graham Potter watched his side rally for the remainder of the opening half. When Arsenal added a third late on, however, the tie was effectively sealed.

In a game where Arsenal never looked like needing a second gear, here are five things we learned.