Oakland A's Vs. Boston Red Sox: Lineups, preivew, prediction, & channel info (May 14, 2018)

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Oakland move up the east coast homing for better fortune after dropping two of three against the Yankees. That series loss comes off the back of getting swept by Houston, which has dropped their record down to 19-21. Last night was a 6-2 defeat, with Brett Anderson struggling to contain the bi﻿g bats of New York, while the A's couldn't cluster their eight hits effectively enough.﻿

The Red Sox head home for the first time in two weeks after a long and relatively successful road trip. They took three of four in Arlington against the Rangers before only winning one in a three-game series in the Bronx. Most recently they claimed two wins in Toronto after blowing the opener in extra innings. Last night saw a big game from JD Martinez at the plate and from Mookie Betts on the basepaths as they won 5-3.

Sean Manaea (LHP) Vs. Rick Porcello (RHP)

The last time Manaea saw the Red Sox he threw an absolute gem of a no-hitter that included ten strikeouts. Since then he has been a little shakier though. Both Seattle and Houston have hit him well this month, scoring four times a piece on Manaea, giving him a 6.17 ERA for the month of May.

Manaea has the potential to blow out the Sox again thanks to his devastating breaking ball and good control, but he is not consistent enough to think he can fully dominant such a good lineup twice in a month.

Opposing Manaea is Rick Porcello, who has had a very good start to the season. With a 2.79 ERA and his only truly bad game coming against the Yankees it has been a nice return to form for Porcello in 2018. He isn't a threat to strikeout 10+ in a game, but he keeps the ball in the park and doesn't allow many walks, which can be a deadly combination.

Projected lineups

A's Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Semien, SS 3 .275 .328 Joyce, LF 3 .190 .348 Lowrie, 2B 9 .340 .394 Davis, DH 11 .210 .288 Olson, 1B 4 .227 .314 Chapman, 3B 7 .221 .319 Canha, RF 6 .283 .340 Lucroy, C 0 .295 .362 Fowler, CF 0 .091 .167

Red Sox Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Betts, CF 13 .360 .440 Benintendi, LF 2 .255 .345 ﻿ Ramirez, DH 6 .286 .350 Martinez, RF 10 .342 .394 Bogaerts, SS 4 .310 .340 Moreland, 1B 6 .322 .394 Nunez, 2B 3 .239 .264 Devers, 3B 6 .257 .299 Vazquez, C 0 .179 .230

Who's hot, who's not

Jonathan Lucroy has had a renaissance in the last two weeks, hitting .412 with six doubles. He doesn't yet have a home run to his name, but that kind of average behind the plate is very nice. Both Bruce Maxwell and Jed Lowrie are hitting over .330 in that time frame as well, with Lowrie hammering three homers. The power in the lineup has come from Khris Davis, with four homers, but he is hitting just .143 in the last two weeks and is one of seven hitters with an average under .200 in that period.

As for Boston, JD Martinez and Mookie Betts have been in MVP form of late, mashing five homers each and hitting .411 and .391 respectively in the last two weeks. Mitch Moreland has been extremely hot as well, hitting .371 with four homers. Even Andrew Benintendi has found his stroke of late. The only struggling bats in the Red Sox lineup are the ones you would expect. Christian Vazquez is hitting .171 of late, and Jackie Bradley Jr has been abysmal with just three hits in the last two weeks.

Prediction

The Red Sox lineup is far stronger than Oakland's, and with two stud hitters in Martinez and Betts. That should mean that they win, but anything can happen in one game. Oakland may well find themselves with an advantage on the mound if Manaea can find his form. The Red Sox also have a hole in their roster, their bullpen. Outside of Craig Kimbrel it can be very shaky, and if Manaea can keep the Sox quiet early then the A's could well find themselves with a chance late on. I'll take the Red Sox by two runs, but don't be surprised of Oakland sneak this one.

﻿Channel info

The game will be broadcast live on CSCA and NESN, as well as streamed live on MLB.tv for out of market subscribers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm ET.

