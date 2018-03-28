NRL 2018: Round 4 injury ward

Round 3 saw another weekend of some unexpected results as tipsters have been unlucky in their pursuit of a perfect tipping week. Similarly, some unlucky players have had their seasons interrupted by injury with the Eels and Panthers particularly decimated and set to meet again in Round 5.

RealSport101 can report that Luke Lewis and Matt Moylan are likely to take their place should they get through the captains run unscathed tomorrow, in a replay of the 2016 Grand Final. Friday also sees the 2014 Grand Finalists up against each other with what should be another cracking weekend of football.

﻿