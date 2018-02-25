header decal
25 Feb 2018

NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Trade Tracker

The NHL Trade Deadline is here, and Real Sport has put together your one-stop-shop to keep track of every deal that's made up until the deadline.

Jump To

As the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, there has already been a number of major moves throughout the league. So much so, that it may be tough to keep track of everything.

But that's where we come in.

Real Sport has put together the official "Deadline Deal Tracker" to act as your one-stop-shop to keep track of every move that's made from now until the deadline passes at 3pm ET on February 26th. 

**The tracker will be updated as new trades are made official. For the latest rumors, be sure to check the RS rumor tracker**

February 26th
Libor Hajek Brett Howden Vlad Namestnikov First-round pick (2018) Second-round pick (Cond.)D Ryan McDonagh F JT Miller
﻿February 26th ﻿
F Tommy WingelsTBA
February 26th
Fourth-round pickD Joe Morrow
﻿ February 26th
﻿ F Pat MaroonThird-round pick (2018) J.D. Dudek
Fe bruary 26th
﻿ F Josh Jooris﻿Greg McKegg
February 26th
Nick ShoreSeventh-round pick (2019)
February 26th
Fifth-round pick (2019)﻿D Mike Reilly
﻿ February 26th ﻿﻿
F Tomas TatarFirst-round pick (2018) Second-round pick (2018) Third-round pick (2021)
February 26th
F Thomas VanekF Jussi Jokinen F Tyler Motte
February 26th
Chris WagnerJason Chimera
February 26th
First-round pick (2019 Condtional on if he re-signs) Fourth-round pick (2020) F Dan O'ReaganF Evander Kane
February 26th
F Ryan KujawinskiF Jordan Maletta
February 26th
F Brendan LeipsicD Philip Holm
February 26th
First-round pick (2018) Fourth-round pick (2020) F Erik FoleyF Paul Stastny
February 26th
F Ryan Hartman Fifth-round pick (2018)F Victor Edjsell First-round pick (2018) Fourth-round pick (2018)
February 26th
D Ian ColeF Nick Moutrey Third-round pick (2020)
February 25th
Brandon Bollig Troy GrosenickSixth-round pick (2018)
February 25th
Fourth-round pick (2018)F Mark Letestu
February 25th
F Mark LetestuF Pontus Aberg
February 25th
F Tomas Plekanec F Kyle BaunRinat Valiev Kerby Rychel Second-round pick (2018)
February 25th
F Rick Nash﻿First-round pick (2018) Seventh-round pick (2019) F Ryan Spooner F Matt Beleskey D Ryan Lindgren
February 24th
Third-round pick (2019)D Brandon Davidson
