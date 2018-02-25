NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Trade Tracker

As the NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, there has already been a number of major moves throughout the league. So much so, that it may be tough to keep track of everything.
But that's where we come in.
Real Sport has put together the official "Deadline Deal Tracker" to act as your one-stop-shop to keep track of every move that's made from now until the deadline passes at 3pm ET on February 26th.
**The tracker will be updated as new trades are made official. For the latest rumors, be sure to check the RS rumor tracker**
|February 26th
|Libor Hajek Brett Howden Vlad Namestnikov First-round pick (2018) Second-round pick (Cond.)
|D Ryan McDonagh F JT Miller
|
|February 26th
|F Tommy Wingels
|TBA
|February 26th
|Fourth-round pick
|D Joe Morrow
| February 26th
| F Pat Maroon
|Third-round pick (2018) J.D. Dudek
|Fe bruary 26th
| F Josh Jooris
|
|Greg McKegg
|February 26th
|Nick Shore
|Seventh-round pick (2019)
|February 26th
|Fifth-round pick (2019)
|
|D Mike Reilly
| February 26th
|
|F Tomas Tatar
|First-round pick (2018) Second-round pick (2018) Third-round pick (2021)
|February 26th
|F Thomas Vanek
|F Jussi Jokinen F Tyler Motte
|February 26th
|Chris Wagner
|Jason Chimera
|February 26th
|First-round pick (2019 Condtional on if he re-signs) Fourth-round pick (2020) F Dan O'Reagan
|F Evander Kane
|February 26th
|F Ryan Kujawinski
|F Jordan Maletta
|February 26th
|F Brendan Leipsic
|D Philip Holm
|February 26th
|First-round pick (2018) Fourth-round pick (2020) F Erik Foley
|F Paul Stastny
|February 26th
|F Ryan Hartman Fifth-round pick (2018)
|F Victor Edjsell First-round pick (2018) Fourth-round pick (2018)
|February 26th
|D Ian Cole
|F Nick Moutrey Third-round pick (2020)
|February 25th
|Brandon Bollig Troy Grosenick
|Sixth-round pick (2018)
|February 25th
|Fourth-round pick (2018)
|F Mark Letestu
|February 25th
|F Mark Letestu
|F Pontus Aberg
|February 25th
|F Tomas Plekanec F Kyle Baun
|Rinat Valiev Kerby Rychel Second-round pick (2018)
|February 25th
|F Rick Nash
|
|First-round pick (2018) Seventh-round pick (2019) F Ryan Spooner F Matt Beleskey D Ryan Lindgren
|February 24th
|Third-round pick (2019)
|D Brandon Davidson