NHL 19 Hockey Ultimate Team: Best Silver Players

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

Many players stack all of their NHL 19 Hockey Ultimate Team lines with gold NHL players for their overall value. But, because HUT synergies can reward such huge boosts when activated, it can be worth filling your fourth forward line, third defensive line, and almost certainly your backup goaltender slot with silver and bronze players.

Here are the top silver players to have, each offering something different to your team.

Patrick Reimer (73 OVR)

Team: Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers NurnbergLeague: DELRole: Right Wing SniperHeight: 178cmWeight: 84kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Speed 86, Acceleration 85, Agility 83Synergies: TB, NP

Based on the combination of his attribute values, Patrick Reimer weighs in as the best silver player card in HUT 19. His speedy skating values of 86 in speed, 85 in acceleration, and 83 in agility make him a very useful player to have on the ice, while his 75 in wrist shot accuracy and 74 in wrist shot power also make him a scoring threat.

Brenden Kichton (73 OVR)

Team: Charlotte CheckersLeague: AHLRole: Right-Sided Offensive DefensemanHeight: 183cmWeight: 86kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Acceleration 85, Agility 85, Speed 85, Balance 82Synergies: HT, BU

The best-rated silver right defenseman is Brenden Kichton, who may not boast a wealth of size, but does have impressive numbers in defensive awareness (72), shot blocking (70), stick checking (70), and strength (72). He makes for a worthy addition to the bottom set if the synergies are needed.

Alexandar Georgiev (73 OVR)

Team: New York RangersLeague: NHLRole: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 80kgWeight: 183cmHandedness: LeftBest Stats: Agility 75, Speed 75, Glove Low 74, Stick Low 74, Vision 74Synergies: T, TB

Unless your goaltender gets injured or you’re roped into an all-silvers game, you’ll likely never use Alexandar Georgiev in HUT 19. But, with two synergy connections, the young Russian makes for a valuable backup.

Christian Thomas (OVR 73)

Team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsLeague: AHLRole: Right Wing SniperHeight: 173cmWeight: 79kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Acceleration 89, Speed 89, Agility 88Synergies: PP, BU

Christian Thomas is one of the fastest silver players in Hockey Ultimate Team, boasting an average score of 88.67 across the three key speedster attributes. With 75 deking, 70 hand-eye, and 74 wrist shot power, Thomas can carry the puck and trouble the goaltender.

Petr Koukal (72 OVR)

Team: HK Hradec KraloveLeague: Czech ExtraligaRole: Two-Way CenterHeight: 175cmWeight: 84kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Balance 82, Acceleration 82, Speed 82Synergies: DZ, BU

Finding players with decent values for faceoffs is very difficult among the base cards, with so many being downgraded for the game mode. Petr Koukal boasts very strong numbers in faceoffs (76) and poise (71) for the game mode, making the Hradec Kralove captain a serviceable bottom line center.

Other top silver players on NHL 19 Hockey Ultimate Team