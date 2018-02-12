New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/12/18

Philadelphia (28-25) have been perfect on their five-game home stand, improving to 3-0 with a 112-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Joel Embiid played through a sore ankle to total 29 points and 16 rebounds while rookie Ben Simmons chipped in 14 points and ten assists.

The 76ers did a good job on the perimeter, limiting the Clippers to eight-of-32 shooting from 3-point range, which also helped their transition game as they amassed a 33-7 edge in fast-break points. Philadelphia are 19th in the league in that category, averaging 10.2 points, and had scored 35 points in transition in their previous five games combined.

New York (23-34) fell to 0-2 since losing All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to a torn ACL following Sunday's 121-113 loss at Indiana. Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points apiece as the Knicks had seven players in double figures but had no answer defensively for the Pacers' pick-and-roll game of Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner as they combined for 43 points.

The Knicks have lost four straight and seven of their last eight on the road, giving up 111.8 points per game in that span. Opponents have shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range and 49.0 percent overall as New York have given up 11.8 3-pointers per game in that stretch.