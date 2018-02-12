New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/12/18

Blake Griffin is continuing his transition to his new Detroit Pistons teammates, but they have lost back-to-back games after a 118-115 setback Sunday to Atlanta. He finished with 23 points and six assists but also went just three of ten from 3-point range and seven of 21 overall as the starting five struggled to find a rhythm, especially on the defensive end.

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 15 rebounds while Reggie Jackson contributed 20 points for the Pistons (27-28), who are two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

While Anthony Davis was not traded anywhere, he is still getting used to playing without DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury. The Pelicans (29-26) improved to 2-5 without Cousins, outlasting the Brooklyn Nets 138-128 in double overtime Saturday night.

Davis continued to shoulder the offensive burden, totaling 44 points and 17 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo added 25 points, 12 assists and ten rebounds for his second triple-double of the season. New Orleans are wrapping up a three-game road swing with this contest and host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday before their All-Star break starts.