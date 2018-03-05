Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Lineups, preview & prediction 3/5/18

These teams combined for 47 fouls and five technicals Friday night, when the Pacers emerged with a 103-96 victory in Milwaukee as Victor Oladipo scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures.

Both teams have played one game since this rematch, with the Pacers (36-27) completing their four-game road trip with a 2-2 split after defeating Washington 98-95 on Sunday night. Oladipo scored 33 points, including a back-breaking 3-pointer with 1:46 to play to give the Pacers a six-point lead.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points as Indiana moved one-half game ahead of Washington for fourth in the Eastern Conference, which carries home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs if they finish in sole possession of it. The Pacers also moved within one-half game of the Cavaliers for the Central Division lead.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, finally stopped the bleeding from their four-game losing streak as they defeated Philadelphia 118-110 on Sunday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks (34-29) pulled within one-half game of the 76ers for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Eric Bledsoe added 22 points and seven turnovers as the Bucks forced 26 turnovers that led to 36 points and helped them overcome 54.9 percent shooting by Philadelphia. Despite the win, Milwaukee are still struggling on the defensive end, giving up 100 or more points in their last seven games. They have yielded 115.1 points per game while going 2-5 in that span.