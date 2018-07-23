header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

23 Jul 2018

Mateo Kovacic: Will he move to Spurs, Man Utd, Juventus or Bayern?

Mateo Kovacic: Will he move to Spurs, Man Utd, Juventus or Bayern?

Real Madrid's want away midfielder has many potential suitors, but no bids have been made just yet.

Jump To

REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Second choice to Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, competing also with Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente, Mateo Kovacic has grown disillusioned with life at the European champions and has repeatedly expressed a desire to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite meeting with Julen ﻿Lopetegui on Friday, as per MARCA, the World Cup runner up has his heart set on a move away in search of first team football.

"I understand the situation, but that's why I think it's best for me to go to another club where I will have the chance to play regularly as a starter," the 24-year-old explained. "It's an opportunity I think I can have and I want it now."

His announcement has put clubs - namely Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City - on alert given the £44 million release clause in his contract. But where's next for the Croatian?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy