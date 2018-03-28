Manchester United's 5 most important games this season

(Photo credit: Matthew Bloomfield)

It's been something of a topsy-turvy season for Manchester United.

Coming out of the blocks at breakneck speed, the opening matches of the Premier League season saw Jose Mourinho's team post a number of four-goal hauls against their name in the Goals Scored column.

With a second-place finish looking all but assured and a place in the semifinal of the FA Cup to look forward to, it looks like a successful season as far as England's richest club are concerned.

However, there have been low points: a loss to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup despite fielding a strong team followed by a disappointing exit in the Champions League to Sevilla have put a dampener on any feelings of positivity that might have crept in.

Here are five of the games that determined the course of Manchester United's season: