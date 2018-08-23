header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

23 Aug 2018

Manchester United: Three reasons why the 4-3-3 formation needs to be scrapped

Manchester United: Three reasons why the 4-3-3 formation needs to be scrapped

Manchester United must ditch the outdated and stagnant 4-3-3 formation, to get the best out of their attacking talent.

Jump To

REUTERS/David Klein

Jose Mourinho has been in the game for over seventeen years now and his approach to the game has gradually become parodied as one of extreme conservatism.

To a not insignificant extent, there are indications through his career that this caricature is not a million miles away from the truth: in the re-signing of ex-players, the usual faces in the dugout and the same tactics on the field.

Questions have been raised as to whether the latter is what is currently holding his Manchester United side back. Has Mourinho's 4-3-3 formation become outdated? Is it a system that restricts Manchester United's attacking talent. 

Here are three reasons why the formation needs to go:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy