Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield: 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: Alex Jilitsky)

Jose Mourinho needed a performance on Saturday.

Last week’s collapse against Tottenham was so acute that his Manchester United side were compelled to make life hard for Huddersfield during their visit to Old Trafford.

David Wagner wouldn’t have been nervous, though.

﻿The Terriers overturned an insipid Manchester United back in October, a 2-1 victory summoning their worst performance of the season.

Huddersfield’s form has fallen off a cliff since then but they had the defensive solidity to repel the Red Devils, even if they offered precious little going forward themselves.

A 2-0 win secured the result for Mourinho but nobody was impressed.

Manchester United were stagnant, wading through transitions like a teenager getting out of bed for school on Monday morning.

Their lead over Liverpool in third might have been temporarily extended but few fans will have left the stadium feeling optimistic.

Still, here are five things we learned.