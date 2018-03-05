Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: 5 things we learned

Fifteen months have passed since Antonio Conte walked away from Manchester City with a comfortable 3-1 victory.
Back then, the Chelsea manager was well on his way to a historic title in his first season in English football, whilst Pep Guardiola was labouring through a difficult freshman year.
Sunday’s fixture showed how far the pendulum has swung. Bernardo Silva might have scored the goal which secured a 1-0 result but, in truth, the scoreline flattered an insipid Chelsea side that paid for its lack of verve and enterprise.
Manchester City were first to every ball, won every tackle and, man-for-man, looked far superior against a team clinging on to its fourth-place hopes.
In a game that reasserted the home side’s utter dominance, here are 5 things we learned.