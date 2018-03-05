header decal
05 Mar 2018

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: 5 things we learned

Manchester City marched right through a Chelsea side that only had defending on its mind.

Fifteen months have passed since Antonio Conte walked away from Manchester City with a comfortable 3-1 victory. 

Back then, the Chelsea manager was well on his way to a historic title in his first season in English football, whilst Pep Guardiola was labouring through a difficult freshman year.

Sunday’s fixture showed how far the pendulum has swung. Bernardo Silva might have scored the goal which secured a 1-0 result but, in truth, the scoreline flattered an insipid Chelsea side that paid for its lack of verve and enterprise. 

﻿Manchester City were first to every ball, won every tackle and, man-for-man, looked far superior against a team clinging on to its fourth-place hopes. 

In a game that reasserted the home side’s utter dominance, here are 5 things we learned.

