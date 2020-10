(Photo credit - Prakash)

When Liverpool and Manchester City meet in next week's Champions League quarterfinal, it will be the first all-English tie to be played in competition since 2011.

Across the competition's history, there have only been five unique ties played, a result of the fact that the English teams are kept apart until the quarterfinal stages. 

With this tie dawning, RealSport looks at the top five ties between English sides since the inception of the new format in 1998.