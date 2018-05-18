Liverpool, Man City & PSG: Where Gigi Buffon should move next season

REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

An announcement everybody knew was coming.

Gianluigi Buffon yesterday confirmed that he will leave Juventus after 17 years with club, playing his last fixture against Hellas Verona on Saturday. However, the 40-year-old refused to confirm whether he was going to retire from the game altogether.

﻿"Up to two week ago, it was certain that I was going to quit playing, but now there are some offers that have arrived to continue playing."

Buffon mentioned that he had received some interesting offers from overseas, which has naturally prompted speculation linking him with moves to Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

RealSport examine where the legendary goalkeeper should go next.

