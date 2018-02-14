Juventus 2 - 2 Tottenham: 5 things we learned

After suffering a nightmare start in Turin, Spurs came back to draw 2-2 in a thrilling encounter against Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain scored after just two minutes, latching onto Pjanic's free-kick, and doubled the lead shortly after, converting from the penalty spot after Ben Davies tripped Federico Bernardeschi.

Juventus had chances on the counter to extend their lead and missed an opportunity to make it 3-1 after Higuain missed his second spot-kick.

But Spurs dominated the midfield and much of their game was spent attacking. Harry Kane got one back in the first half before their building second-half pressure told with a Christian Eriksen free kick.

Here are five things we learned: