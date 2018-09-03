Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys: Five things we learned

The Cowboys have given their legendary skipper Johnathan Thurston the farewell he deserved in his final ever appearance as a football player. It was a game of 2 halves, as the Cows overcame a 12 point halftime deficit to overhaul the Titans, in what was a thoroughly entertaining and high-scoring encounter. This victory means that the Titans have been leapfrogged by the Cowboys on the NRL ladder. Although the Titans were the home side, the atmosphere generated by the raucous capacity crowd suggested that the Cowboys that had the majority of support. The future is definitely bright for the Titans, however they will need to continue to work on their consistency, if they are to feature prominently in future finals matches. Here are five things we learned from the match: