The Sharks headed north of the border on Saturday night to take on the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium. Both sides entered this match, languishing outside the eight with just three wins apiece. It was the Sharks who prevailed in a tense affair thanks to a Chad Townsend field goal but it may have come at a cost for Cronulla with an injury to one of their key representative stars. Here are the five talking points from the Sharks 10-9 victory.
28 Apr 2018
Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks: Five things we learned
The Sharks snuck home in a one-point thriller thanks to a late Chad Townsend field goal but it's not all good news for Cronulla as they sweat on the fitness of Josh Dugan
