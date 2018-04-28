Gold Coast Titans vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks: Five things we learned

The Sharks headed north of the border on Saturday night to take on the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium. Both sides entered this match, languishing outside the eight with just three wins apiece. It was the Sharks who prevailed in a tense affair thanks to a Chad Townsend field goal but it may have come at a cost for Cronulla with an injury to one of their key representative stars. Here are the five talking points from the Sharks 10-9 victory.