Fulham: Jean Michael Seri deal the coup of the summer

(Photo credit: Nick)

If reports from DiMarzio are to be believed, recently promoted Fulham have pulled off one of the transfer coups of the summer with the imminent signing of OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has been linked with a number of top European clubs over the last year, with Barcelona rumoured to have seen him as a long-term successor to former midfielder Xavi. Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all also been linked at various points over the last year, moreover.