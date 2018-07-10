header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

10 Jul 2018

Fulham: Jean Michael Seri deal the coup of the summer

Fulham: Jean Michael Seri deal the coup of the summer

A midfielder worthy of building a team around, Fulham will pull off the coup of the summer if they can somehow get this over the line.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Nick)

If reports from DiMarzio are to be believed, recently promoted Fulham have pulled off one of the transfer coups of the summer with the imminent signing of OGC Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has been linked with a number of top European clubs over the last year, with Barcelona rumoured to have seen him as a long-term successor to former midfielder Xavi. Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all also been linked at various points over the last year, moreover.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy