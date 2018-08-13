Fulham: 3 ways they could line up in the Premier League this season

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Few sides begin the season with as much anticipation as Fulham. After making a whopping 12 signings during the summer transfer window, the Cottagers have a wealth of tactical options available at their disposal. ﻿

Their promotion last season was spectacular in that they spent the first half of the season more worried about relegation than promotion. They eventually finished in the top six, narrowly missing automatic promotion before beating Aston Villa in the play-off final at Wembley.

Key to that success was players like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney. Luckily for Fulham, all three of them have remained at the club.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the expansive pragmatist at the helm of his club’s revival, can field his side in myriad ways. Here are the three that he could use: