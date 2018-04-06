Everton vs Liverpool: Five things to expect from the Merseyside derby

There have been many Merseyside derbies that have meant a lot more to both sides than this one does.

Everton are currently lost in the mid-table wilderness, seemingly waiting for a season that everyone involved in the club wishes to forget be over already.

The Sam Allardyce-shaped paper over the ever-present Everton cracks is starting to wear thin and a big summer is wanted by all to resolve the issues at hand.

Liverpool have seemingly all but secured Champions League football next season as they opened up a ten-point gap over fifth-places Chelsea, who are struggled to keep up with the pack.

The Reds won’t be too happy that their clash was rescheduled due to Champions League commitments and now sits as a 12.30 kick off sandwiched between two games against Manchester City.

RealSport looks ahead to what you can expect from this weekend’s Merseyside clash.