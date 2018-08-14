Everton: 3 ways they could line up in the Premier League this season

REUTERS/Darren Staples

﻿When you spend £88.5 million in a transfer window﻿, expectations for the new season are generally intensified.

Imagine, then, the range of emotions the fans went through as Marco Silva’s first game as Everton boss ended in a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Wolves pushing the Toffees all the way at Molineux.

Of course, after Phil Jagielka's challenge on Diogo Jota reduced his side to ten men, a draw looks like an impressive result. But the Evertonians will have seen a game against Wolves as a must-win regardless of the fact it was away from home.﻿

In one of the most intriguing games of the opening weekend, both sides fielded rafts of new signings, producing a match so packed with incident and goals it’s hard to make tactical inferences and assumptions.

However, there is plenty of scope for Marco Silva to tweak with his team going forward. Here are three ways that Everton could line up this season: