Colombia 1-1 England: 5 things we learned

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Colombia on penalties on Tuesday evening.

120 fiery minutes couldn't separate these sides in Moscow as the tournament in Russia delivered yet another classic encounter.

Harry Kane's second-half penalty looked like sending his country through before a last-gasp header from Yerry Mina sent the tie hurtling into extra time.

When Carlos Bacca's spot kick was saved by Jordan Pickford, Eric Dier scored the goal that sent an entire nation wild.

In a game that will have English fans believing, here are 5 things we learned.