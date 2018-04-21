Chelsea vs Southampton: 5 things to look forward to

(Photo Credit: Clément Bucco-Lechat)

Sunday afternoon sees Chelsea play Southampton at Wembley, with a place in the final at stake.

The two sides faced one another last weekend, when a rejuvenated-looking Southampton took a commanding 2-0 lead, but looked frail once Chelsea responding and capitulated to lose the tie 3-2.

Marcos Alonso will serve the second game of his three-match ban for the violent foul he committed against Shane Long last weekend, while David Luiz remains sidelined. Jack Stephens is suspended for Southampton while Mario Lemina is out with a back injury. Sofiane Boufal is a doubt due to illness.

Here are five things to look forward to: