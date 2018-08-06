Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: 5 things we learned from the Community Shield

REUTERS/Phil Noble

A new club doesn't make for a different result against the same team, Maurizio Sarri must have realised in the dressing room following a tough afternoon in the Community Shield.

Joining Chelsea over the summer and facing Premier League champions Manchester City in his competitive debut, the Italian fell victim to Pep Guardiola for the third time in less than a year after his former Napoli side were beaten home and away in the 2017/18 Champions League group stages.

The story was the same at Wembley as the Blues lost 2-0.

Sergio Aguero announced his return to club football with a game-winning brace either side of half-time — but could have secured the match ball had he been more clinical — whilst Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden particularly impressed for the Community Shield winners.

17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi was Chelsea's brightest spark in the first half, it was a debut to forget for Jorginho, and the experienced heads of Pedro, Willian and Cesc Fabregas were unable to make a difference as the game seemingly regressed into a training exercise.

Here are five things we learned from Wembley: