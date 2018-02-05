Burnley 1-1 Manchester City: 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: Thomas Rodenbücher)﻿

Manchester City didn’t need any substitutes for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The match at Turf Moor had been dominated by Pep Guardiola’s decision to name only six replacements on the bench.

With City spending over £200 million on their Elite Development Squad, some commentators queried why no youth players were deemed good enough to be included in the matchday selection. What, they argued, was the point of a youth team if it wouldn't be used?

Guardiola has got every decision right this season but he got that wrong.

It won’t stop them winning the title come May, though, and the absence of a sprightly youth prospect could not explain his side’s failure to win a match that had been there for the taking.

In a game that will do little to dent hopes of a quadruple, here are five things we learned.