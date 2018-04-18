Brighton 1-1 Tottenham: 5 things we learned

Brighton held a heavily-rotated Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Harry Kane opened the scoring at the start of the second half after Son Heung-min worked diligently to keep the ball in play and cut the ball back to the striker.

But Brighton responded within a minute of the restart: Serge Aurier fouling José Izquierdo to give away a penalty.

Both teams then pushed to take three points but neither could muster enough with a draw being a fair result.

Here are five things we learned from the occasion: