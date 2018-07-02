Brazil vs Mexico: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil and Mexico travel to Samara on Monday afternoon for a tie laced with intrigue. The appearance of the five times world champions is always greeted with much anticipation, and after an unsteady start against Switzerland, there is a feeling that Tite's side might be about to step it up a notch.

If they are to do so, this round of 16 tussle would be a good place to start. Mexico wowed with their smiting of Germany, world champions in 2014, and despite a wobble against Sweden still managed to make it through to the knockout stages for the seventh World Cup in succession.

Here are five things to look forward to in Monday's game: