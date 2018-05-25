Barcelona: 5 players set to leave the Camp Nou this summer

Reuters/ALBERT GEA

Andres Iniesta has already said his emotional farewell. The Barcelona captain has ended his 22-year career at the Camp Nou to move to Japan.

However, there are set to be a string of exits from the Catalan giants this summer as they aim to slim down their first-team squad and free up funds for further incomings.

A number of players who cannot secure regular first-team football with Barca but would be guaranteed that status elsewhere. We take a look at five players who could be on their way out...