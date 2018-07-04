Atlanta Braves Vs. New York Yankees: Lineups, preview, & prediction (July 4, 2018)

(Photo credit: Matt Boulton)﻿

It was a slugfest last night in Yankee Stadium as each side hit three homers and scored five runs off the long ball. However, the difference was what happened around the bombs, as the Yankees were able to hang a further three runs on Atlanta and take the first game 8-5. Can the Braves bounce back and leave the Bronx with a series win? Or will the Pinstripes take it down and depart on their last road trip before the All-Star break with a smile on their face? Let's take a look at who is on the mound tonight.

Julio Teheran (RHP) Vs. CC Sabathia (LHP)

Julio Teheran used to be the man in Atlanta, but this year he has firmly been replaced at the top of the Braves rotation. He is actually having a better season than he did in 2017, but that isn't saying a lot. He is carrying a 4.21 ERA after 16 starts with 1.21 WHIP. The problem has been the long ball once again this year. He's given up 15 already this season, and has a nasty habit of clustering them into one game which is not good against this Yankees lineup.

Teheran comes into today off the back of six shutout innings against the Cardinals in which he allowed just two hits and issued two walks, while striking out four.

Sabathia has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees this year. The veteran lefty is posting a 3.02 ERA through 15 starts, with a 1.24 WHIP. It comes as a result of the Yankees being very careful with his usage. While he is taking the ball every fifth day, he was averaging just five innings per start through May. Into June and that number has gone up to 6.1 thanks in large part to extremely effective pitching. His efficiency has been remarkable though, hi pitch count has topped 100 just twice (101 & 102), and one of those was because he picked up 10 strikeouts.

Sabathia comes into today after a strong seven-inning, one run, win against the Red Sox where he allowed six hits and a walk while picking up five strikeouts.

Projected lineups

Braves Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Inciarte, CF 6 .249 .312 Albies, 2B 18 .273 .315 Freeman, 1B 16 .309 .398 Markakis, DH 10 .326 .392 Suzuki, C 8 .288 .350 Culberson, LF 4 .267 .323 Camargo, 3B 8 .259 .361 Swanson, SS 7 .246 .296 Bourjos, RF 1 .205 .239

Yankees Lineup Home Runs Batting Average On-Base Percentage Gardner, LF 5 .251 .347 Judge, RF 23 .281 .401 Stanton, DH 20 .267 .339 Gregorius, SS 15 .252 .318 Hicks, CF 15 .262 .351 Andujar, 3B 12 .282 .312 Bird, 1B 5 .198 .308 Higashioka, C 2 .154 .267 Torres, 2B 15 .296 .353

Who's hot, and who's not

The Braves have a few players in form right now. Ozzie Albies is hitting .390 over the last two weeks with a pair of homers, while Johan Camargo and Kurt Suzuki are hitting .375 and .361 respectively. Nick Markakis and Ronald Acuna Jr are both hitting over .300 with two homers in the same time span. The only problem is that Freddie Freeman is in a rare slump right now, with just 10 hits and a .175 average in the last two weeks.

The power in the Yankees lineup is undeniable. In the last two weeks Aaron Hicks has hit six homers, Aaron Judge has five, and both Miguel Andujar and Giancarlo Stanton have four. Stanton has combined that power with a .339 average, while Gleyber Torres has also rediscovered his form and is hitting .333 in the last two weeks. The only problem spot for the Yankees right now is first base, where both Greg Bird and Brandon Drury are struggling.

﻿﻿Prediction

A homer prone pitcher in Yankee Stadium is never a good combination, especially when the big bats are as in-form as they are right now. I suspect Judge and Stanton are excited about facing Teheran today, but this Braves lineup is not toothless, even if Freeman is cold. Sabathia is pitching well, so I'll pick the Yankees to win this, but don't be stunned if Atlanta make it a fight and the game is close when the bullpens take over.﻿

