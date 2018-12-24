NBA Live 19: Portland Trail Blazers Player Ratings and Roster

After a successful 2017/18 regular season which saw them earn the third seed in the stacked Western Conference, the Trail Blazers were humiliatingly bundled out of the post-season in the first round. With an All-Star backcourt, however, they will once again be a dangerous prospect in 2018/19, though whether they can take the next step to truly challenge the best teams is another question.

Damian Lillard, PG, 89

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 96 Draw Shooting Foul, 95 Stamina, 93 Speed

Lillard was rewarded for an outstanding 2017/18 season with his maiden spot on the All-NBA First Team. His numbers were much the same as in the previous two seasons, but his incredible second half of the season saw him propel into the elite in the eyes of many. In 73 regular season games, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

CJ McCollum, SG, 86

Age: 26

Position: SG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 93 Stamina, 90 Contested Shot, 89 Mid-Range Shot

McCollum was inconsistent at times last season – an inevitable product of the way he plays – but he still put up some good numbers throughout the Trail Blazers run to the Playoffs. His 21.4 points per game were a slight drop-off from the prior season, and he shot under 40% from long range for the first time since 2015, but at 39.7% he was still a constant threat from beyond the arc. He also added 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals a night.

Evan Turner, SF, 77

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 85 Mid-Range Shot, 82 Free Throw, 81 Stamina

Turner has failed to turn into the player he appeared destined to be when he was taken at pick 2 in the 2010 national draft, but he is still capable of playing a role in the NBA. A major reason for this is his inability to knock down the long ball - he hit 31.8% last season, an improvement on years gone by but still below average for a player of his type. With an array of other weapons, however, he can be a threat at the offensive end on his night.

Al-Farouq Aminu, PF, 79

Age: 27

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 91 Post Defense, 84 Vertical, 83 Stamina

Aminu's role on this team is much more significant at the defensive end of the floor, where he is a long-armed, active defender capable of guarding a range of positions. Offensively, though he occasionally gets off the chain and scores in bunches, his numbers are relatively modest - only once in his eight year career has he averaged more than 10 points.

Jusuf Nurkic, C, 82

Age: 24

Position: C

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 91 Post Moves, 87 Inside Shot, 84 Shot Block

Since moving to Portland, Nurkic has been solid without entirely filling the hole the Blazers hoped he would at center. In his first full season with the Blazers, the Bosnian averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. His passing game hasn't yet reached the level it shaped up to, while his lack of natural athleticism limits his defense, but he is a solid NBA player nonetheless.

NBA Live 19 Portland Trail Blazers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Damian Lillard 89 PG 6'3" Backcourt Shooter 96 Draw Shooting Foul, 95 Stamina CJ McCollum 86 SG 6'4" Wing Shooter 93 Stamina, 90 Contested Shot Jusuf Nurkic 82 C 6'11" Post Anchor 91 Post Moves, 87 Inside Shot Al-Farouq Aminu 79 PF 6'9" Stretch Big 91 Post Defense, 84 Vertical Evan Turner 77 SF 6'7" Wing Scorer 85 Mid-Range Shot, 82 Free Throw Seth Curry 77 SG 6'2" Wing Shooter 86 Mid-Range Shot, 84 3-point Shot Meyers Leonard 76 C 7'1" Rim Protector 83 Free Throw, 82 Mid-Range Shot Zach Collins 76 C 7'0" Stretch Big 87 Stamina, 81 Post Moves Gary Trent Jr. 76 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 88 Free Throw, 87 Stamina Anfernee Simons 76 PG 6'4" Floor General 86 Speed, 85 Stamina Maurice Harkless 75 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina Nik Stauskas 72 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 82 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot Caleb Swanigan 72 PF 6'8" Rim Protector 85 Strength, 83 Stamina Wade Baldwin IV 69 PG 6'4" Floor General 84 Free Throw, 84 Speed Jake Layman 63 SF 6'9" Wing Shooter 86 Stamina, 70 Mid-Range Shot

Playbooks

