NBA Live 19: Portland Trail Blazers Player Ratings and Roster

After a successful 2017/18 regular season which saw them earn the third seed in the stacked Western Conference, the Trail Blazers were humiliatingly bundled out of the post-season in the first round. With an All-Star backcourt, however, they will once again be a dangerous prospect in 2018/19, though whether they can take the next step to truly challenge the best teams is another question.
Damian Lillard, PG, 89
Age: 28
Position: PG
Height: 6’3’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best stats: 96 Draw Shooting Foul, 95 Stamina, 93 Speed
Lillard was rewarded for an outstanding 2017/18 season with his maiden spot on the All-NBA First Team. His numbers were much the same as in the previous two seasons, but his incredible second half of the season saw him propel into the elite in the eyes of many. In 73 regular season games, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
CJ McCollum, SG, 86
Age: 26
Position: SG
Height: 6’3’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 93 Stamina, 90 Contested Shot, 89 Mid-Range Shot
McCollum was inconsistent at times last season – an inevitable product of the way he plays – but he still put up some good numbers throughout the Trail Blazers run to the Playoffs. His 21.4 points per game were a slight drop-off from the prior season, and he shot under 40% from long range for the first time since 2015, but at 39.7% he was still a constant threat from beyond the arc. He also added 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals a night.
Evan Turner, SF, 77
Age: 29
Position: SF
Height: 6’7’’
Playstyle: Wing Scorer
Best stats: 85 Mid-Range Shot, 82 Free Throw, 81 Stamina
Turner has failed to turn into the player he appeared destined to be when he was taken at pick 2 in the 2010 national draft, but he is still capable of playing a role in the NBA. A major reason for this is his inability to knock down the long ball - he hit 31.8% last season, an improvement on years gone by but still below average for a player of his type. With an array of other weapons, however, he can be a threat at the offensive end on his night.
Al-Farouq Aminu, PF, 79
Age: 27
Position: PF
Height: 6’9’’
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 91 Post Defense, 84 Vertical, 83 Stamina
Aminu's role on this team is much more significant at the defensive end of the floor, where he is a long-armed, active defender capable of guarding a range of positions. Offensively, though he occasionally gets off the chain and scores in bunches, his numbers are relatively modest - only once in his eight year career has he averaged more than 10 points.
Jusuf Nurkic, C, 82
Age: 24
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 91 Post Moves, 87 Inside Shot, 84 Shot Block
Since moving to Portland, Nurkic has been solid without entirely filling the hole the Blazers hoped he would at center. In his first full season with the Blazers, the Bosnian averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. His passing game hasn't yet reached the level it shaped up to, while his lack of natural athleticism limits his defense, but he is a solid NBA player nonetheless.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Seth Curry
|77
|SG
|6'2"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Mid-Range Shot, 84 3-point Shot
|Meyers Leonard
|76
|C
|7'1"
|Rim Protector
|83 Free Throw, 82 Mid-Range Shot
|Zach Collins
|76
|C
|7'0"
|Stretch Big
|87 Stamina, 81 Post Moves
|Gary Trent Jr.
|76
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|88 Free Throw, 87 Stamina
|Anfernee Simons
|76
|PG
|6'4"
|Floor General
|86 Speed, 85 Stamina
|Maurice Harkless
|75
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|85 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina
|Nik Stauskas
|72
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|82 Stamina, 81 3-point Shot
|Caleb Swanigan
|72
|PF
|6'8"
|Rim Protector
|85 Strength, 83 Stamina
|Wade Baldwin IV
|69
|PG
|6'4"
|Floor General
|84 Free Throw, 84 Speed
|Jake Layman
|63
|SF
|6'9"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Stamina, 70 Mid-Range Shot
Playbooks
To get the most out of the Trail Blazers' All-Star backcourt, check out the full list of plays you can run with them below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Fist Motion Ray High
|Pick and Roll
|PG One Chest Spain
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Fist Motion Flare High
|Pick and Roll
|SG Fist Motion Slash High
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Fist Motion Flare Ricky
|Screen
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|PG/SG Fist Motion Flare
|Screen
|SG Fist Motion Stagger
|Screen
|SG Fist Motion Ray
|Screen
|SG Fist Motion 45
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG Fist Motion Post
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup