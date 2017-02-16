- Michael Jordan getting drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers
- Kobe and Shaq living happily ever after until the end of their careers
- Sacramento Kings beating the 01-02 Lakers
- Derrick Rose’s knee not giving out in the 2012 Playoffs
- OKC GM Sam Presti not breaking up the Durant — Westbrook — Harden core
- Kevin Durant signed a max extension (5 yr — $86M) back in ‘10
- Kendrick Perkins signed as a free agent (4 yr — $36M) in ‘11
- Russell Westbrook signed a max extension (5 yr — $80M) in ‘12
- Serge Ibaka also signed a hefty extension (4 yr — $48M) in ‘12
NBA 2K
16 Feb 2017
What If Durant, Westbrook and Harden Were All On the Same Team?
It wasn’t long ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder had three of the top five players in the league today.
Jump To