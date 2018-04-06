header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

06 Apr 2018

Philadelphia 76ers: 5 reasons they will win the 2017/18 NBA Championship

Philadelphia 76ers: 5 reasons they will win the 2017/18 NBA Championship

The race to the ultimate glory is heating up and we take a look at why the 76ers will be the team to win it all.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy