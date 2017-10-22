Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid deserves massive contract

Joel Embiid has been a revelation upon his entrance into the league in 2014. After missing his first two seasons due to a foot injury, Embiid made his NBA debut with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Despite managing only 31 games in that campaign, the 76ers' front office offered Embiid the largest deal for a center in NBA history, much to the confusion of many NBA experts. But there are plenty of reasons why the big man is worthy of the big-money offer. Here they are.