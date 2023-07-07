NBA 2K23 allows players a lot of customization options. Players can change their hairstyle and use various different sneakers, suits, t-shirts, and more. However, some prefer to go shirtless.

But not every player can go shirtless in NBA 2K23. Players must fulfil certain requirements and need to complete some specific side quests. Only then will they unlock the shirtless option in NBA 2K23 MyPLAYER.

So, without further ado, let's see what players need to do to unlock the shirtless option in NBA 2K23.

How to unlock the shirtless option in NBA 2K23 next-gen

As mentioned above, there are a few requirements players need to fulfil to unlock the shirtless option. In old-gen platforms, players need to complete the Rebirth side quest.

The first thing you need to do is reach a 88 OVR with your MyPLAYER character. This is very important since it's the only way you will be able to redeem the reward from the quest.

Then, you need to go to the North Side Knights Courts, where you will find the one and only Ronnie2K. Ronnie2K will give you the first of many challenges, which is reaching a 65 OVR.

Credit: SegmentNext

Once you do that, you need to make your way into the Embellish store. There, Ronnie2K will challenge you to reach 75 OVR.

After doing so, you want to head straight into the 2K building. To no one's surprise, Ronnie2K will be waiting for you there. He will give you his last mission, which is reaching an 88 OVR.

Then, you need to meet with Ronnie2K one last time. Go to the South City Vipers court. Simply talk with Ronnie2K and redeem your reward.

When that is done, you can choose the shirtless option in the MyPLAYER appearance menu.

How to unlock the shirtless option in old-gen

It's a little bit harder to unlock the shirtless option on old-gen platforms. Similar to what happens in the next-gen platforms, you also need to complete one specific quest.

This quest is called the "Janitor" quest. You will need to complete multiple challenges the Janitor gives. Some are not that hard, while others might take a while.

You can find the Janitor in the Silver Deck. The first challenge you need to complete is "win 5 games in a row". This is something that shouldn't take you much time.

Credit: frondtech

When you've got five straight wins, head to the Silver Deck again. The janitor will give you another challenge. This time, you need to receive a Player of the Game award in MyCAREER.

Once that is complete, return to Silver Deck and talk with the Janitor. Now, you have to win three Player of the Game awards.

The last challenge is even more difficult as you will need to score 1K points in any of the G.O.A.T Boat game modes.

If you manage to complete this difficult task, you can go back to the Janitor to redeem your reward. Once you do that, you can choose the shirtless option in the MyPLAYER appearance menu.