NBA 2K20: 5 tips to dominate on offense & rain down points

Being able to utilize your attack in NBA 2K20 is essential to success in this year's 2K release.

Why? If you don't come away with points nine out ten times you make your way up the court you will more than likely end up losing against a player who knows how to score!

You can never fall asleep whilst on the ball – you need to be on the prowl at all times, maintaining the intensity of a professional offence. If you struggle to score in NBA 2K20, these tips will get you on the road to becoming an All-Star attacking threat.

Shot Timing

Shot timing is everything! You want to be able to score most of the shots you take? Knowing how to time your shot will get you well on your way to doing this.

However, all players have a different release time at which point they will shoot their best shots. JJ Redick and Stephen Curry might both be expert three-ball shooters, they both have very different timings when releasing their shot.

This is the case with pretty much any player you will use in the game, everyone has their own shooting technique and release timing, as you will learn while playing.

Your best chance of hitting shots with different players is getting on the 2KU court, practice with your team and learn how each player releases the ball, because although they may have a good three-point shots on paper, if your release isn’t up to scratch, you will struggle to drain those shots.

Once mastered being able to release the ball at the right time and it becomes instinctive, you will be able to score shots that you were once missing regularly.

Pick and Roll

When it comes to attacking, simple passing and shooting doesn’t always work. There is a whole lot more that you need to know if you are going to be able to outwit your opponent and grab that W.

The pick and roll will allow you to do just that. Utilizing this skill allows you to open up space in the attacking area of the court, possibly allowing you to shoot uncontested or pass the ball off to a teammate in a better position.

The Pick and Roll can be considered an advanced offensive movement in NBA 2K20 so heres how you can do it:

To start the pick and roll movement hold L1 (PS4) or LB (Xbox) to select the pick.

A team mate will then take up the space in front of an opponent.

By pressing in the left thumb stick this will allow you to control the angle at which the blocking player is standing.

You are then able to drive into the space created allowing for an easy shot or pass to a player in a better position.

Doing this against better players will allow you to create more opportunities to score either three-point shots or drive towards the basket in space that has been created.

Dribble Effectively

Without being able to make the most of what's in front you when dribbling the ball up the court, how do you intend on putting yourself and your players in good positions to score shots?

Dribbling isn’t as simple as just taking the ball up the court. Being able to handle the ball well and step past your man will help to open up the court and give you plenty more options on offense.

If you come up against a player who knows how to take the ball up the court effectively, then you will soon notice how more often than not they will be able top get in good positions to shoot.

Action Xbox One PS4 In and Out RB and move right analogue stick up then quickly release R2 and move right analogue stick up then quickly release Hesitation Move R right then quickly release when dribbling with right-hand Move R right then quickly release when dribbling with right-hand Hesitation Escape RB and move right analogue stick then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. R2 and move right analogue stick then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Crossover Move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move right analogue stick left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Stepback RB and move right analogue stick down then quickly release when driving. R2 and move right analogue stick down then quickly release when driving. Spin Rotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Rotate right analogue stick clockwise then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Half Spin Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand. Rotate right analogue stick in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand.

Utilizing these dribble techniques and skills will allow yourself to be in better positions to score and gain ground up the court. Make sure you take to 2KU court to practice and master them!

Takeover

Each player has at least one type of ‘Takeover’, and six out of the nine possible boosts are related to offense. Using takeovers will momentarily boost your players' abilities not only this you can gain team Takeovers which is self-explanatory but gives the whole team a boost.

The ‘Takeover’ feature is triggered when you play well with a player for a consistent stretch. If you commit fouls, lose to a turnover, or miss shots then your ‘Takeover meter’ will drain quicker. Concentrating on the small details in attack will slow the meter down and you should be absolutely fine.

Practicing these new-found abilities in 2KU court will allow you to see the change that a takeover makes and may just well be the difference between a win and a loss.

Steals

Last but not least, any attack comes from good defense, unless they have scored, which ideally should not be the case!

What does this mean? well without the ball you can't score points and beat your opponent. So what's the best way to get the ball back from the opposition?

Pick their pocket! Too often in past editions did a reasonable steal attempt result in a reach-in foul, or something that made even less sense. Steal attempts were made almost too successful on 2K19.

But the balance seems to have been restored in 2K20, highlighting that good players who are able to use this successfully will be the ones who ultimately attack and score more.

To attempt a steal, click Square/ X, or when crowding the dribbler, flick RS down.

Let us know down below if you have any tips you have discovered to become more successful in attack and scoring.

