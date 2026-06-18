Primary Subject: NBA 2K26 (Current Version)

NBA 2K26 (Current Version) Key Update: A detailed MyPLAYER builder guide showcasing how to create an elite, all-around Chet Holmgren center replica build to dominate the game modes.

A detailed MyPLAYER builder guide showcasing how to create an elite, all-around Chet Holmgren center replica build to dominate the game modes. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: To make the best Chet Holmgren build in NBA 2K26, create a 7-foot Shot-Erasing 3-Level Scorer center balancing elite contact dunks, deep shooting, and Hall of Fame defensive badges.

Chet Holmgren only took two shots in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, and that number says more about how the series went than any quote could.

33 minutes on the floor, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and an 111-103 loss to the Spurs that ended Oklahoma City's bid at a back-to-back championship.

Victor Wembanyama had the better series by a wide margin, and there is no other way to spin that. It happened, and Chet cost the Thunder a real shot at making NBA sports history.

But what gets lost in a Game 7 box score, though, is the rest of the story. Holmgren averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds across the same series.

This still sounds modest until you notice his usage rate cratered from over 9% in Game 1 down to under 8% by Game 7. Chet looked lethargic on offense, and Oklahoma City never quite solved it.

The good news is that he is only 24 years old, and despite being two seasons removed from a Lisfranc injury that wiped out his entire rookie year, he's been an NBA champion and All-Star since.

So his ceiling is never in question, and this NBA 2k26 build is created entirely around that. The version of Chet Holmgren who does a little bit of everything, rather than the one who went silent against The Alien in May.

NBA 2K26 Chet Holmgren Build: Attributes

Credit: NBA 2K

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 220 lbs.

Wingspan: 7'2"

Archetype: Shot-Erasing 3-level Scorer

This build is all about creating a 7-footer who shoots, passes, finishes, defends, and rebounds in equal measure.

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physical Close Shot: 85 Mid-range Shot: 89 Pass Accuracy: 76 Interior Defense: 82 Offensive Rebounding: 80 Speed: 70 Driving Layup: 90 Three-Point Shot: 86 Ball Handle: 70 Perimeter Defense: 50 Defensive Rebounding: 74 Agility: 65 Driving Dunk: 87 Free Throw: 65 Speed with Ball: 65 Steal: 39 Strength: 78 Standing Dunk: 90 Block: 93 Vertical: 80 Post Control: 66

This build compensates for everything that's missing in Chet's game and more. 87 Driving Dunk paired with 90 Standing Dunk gets you elite contact dunks.

He's still an elite shooter with 89 Mid-Range and 83 Three-Point Shot to get Gold Set Shot Specialist, which you can turn to Legend by using 2 cap breakers. Don't worry about a 66 Free-Throw rating since you can still knock those down.

On the defensive end, 84 Interior Defense and 97 Block get you Hall of Fame Paint Patroller, which you can use a max +1 to get to Legend.

No one is getting an easy layup while you're on the floor. You're not completely invincible, though, since you're not the fastest big man, so you'll need to play sharp to anticipate perimeter shooters.

NBA 2K26 Chet Holmgren Build: Best Badges

Credit: NBA 2K

These are the most important badges you can get for this build:

Finishing

Physical Finisher

Posterizer

Paint Prodigy

Shooting

Set Shot Specialist

Limitless Range

Deadeye

Defense

Paint Controller

Off-Ball Pest

High-Flying Denier

Interceptor

Immovable Enforcer

For the badges, you need to push Set Shot Specialist to Legend using capbreakers.

The reason for that is that even though this build is meant to be very physical and capable of blocking shots, being a true threat from the outside will allow the defense to collapse.

It forces the opposing center to get out of the paint, which leaves a lot of opportunities for your guards to slash and get to the rim for an easy two points.

NBA 2K26 Chet Holmgren Build: Best Takeovers

Credit: NBA 2K

Your best option here is 3&D to push your Three-Point Shot rating all the way to 93. Getting your shots to fall in catch-and-shoot situations from deep is very important to this build.

Your other option is Finisher, which amplifies your ability to finish contact dunks.

If you're playing on REC or the Proving Grounds, you can change your takeover to At the Rim to get the most out of your finishing and driving abilities.

NBA 2K26 Chet Holmgren Build: Best Animations and Jump Shot

Credit: NBA 2K

For this particular build, your jump shot should be built on Jonathan Isaac for your Lower Base, Beluba on Upper Release 1, and Jaren Jackson Jr. on Upper Release 2.

Set the release speed to very quick on a 90% Beluba and 10% Jaren Jackson Jr. blend. This shot has a high, smooth release that gets over contests cleanly; plus, using Jonathan Isaac's base is perfect for tall builds.

Animation Type Player Style Go-To-Shot Kevin Durant Layup Euro Step Giannis Antetokounmpo Layup Hop Step Giannis Antetokounmpo Layup Normal Zion Williamson Layup Reverse Zion Williamson Layup Spin Giannis Antetokounmpo Signature Size Up Kevin Durant Breakdown Combos Kevin Durant Crossover Giannis Antetokounmpo Dribble Style Zion Williamson Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

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For the animations, it's limited to Giannis, KD, or Zion since they're the easiest to use. You can select Domantas Sabonis for passing since it's the best you can get with a 76 Passing rating.

You can fill the rest with either normal or pro.

How to Play This Build

Credit: NBA 2K

You are a triple threat at all times since you can shoot the three, stop for a middy, or cut the lanes for a quick two. However, for a half-court set, the one move you should master is the hop jumper.

It creates enough separation that even switch-happy defenders in REC games will struggle to contest you because of your height.

If defenders close out too hard on the perimeter, you have an 87 base Driving Dunk rating to make them pay. If they collapse early to stop the drive, you are still more than capable of dishing out the ball to find an open man.

This balance of being able to shoot, drive, or pass depending on what the defense gives up is the versatility that the real Chet Holmgren needs, and with this center build, you can too.

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