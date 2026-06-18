NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Build: The Finals MVP Guide

Primary Subject: NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Player Build

NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Player Build Key Update: Full breakdown of the Jalen Brunson build in NBA 2K26, covering attributes, badges, and playstyle

Full breakdown of the Jalen Brunson build in NBA 2K26, covering attributes, badges, and playstyle Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Quick Answer: Build a 6'2" Point Guard with a 93 Close Shot, 93 Drive and Layup, and 92 Mid-Range base, then invest cap breakers into finishing and defense to unlock the Float Game on Legend and play exactly like Brunson does for the Knicks.

Game 5. San Antonio. Jalen Brunson is a 6'2" guard sharing a floor with a 7'6" Victor Wembanyama. Two superstars clashing on the biggest stage in the world.

Brunson scored 45 points, and the Knicks ended up winning their first championship since 1973. Brunson walks off with the Finals MVP trophy.

I have to admit I never thought the Knicks would end up winning the Finals. A team that was down 2-1 against a mediocre Hawks team is not a great specimen for a championship team, but despite a not-so-great start, they cruised through the 76ers and the Cavs by sweeping them all.

Even then, I still didn't think that the Knicks would win the title. Wemby may only be in his third year, but he's already such a force that I didn't think that Karl Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson would be able to contain him.

And then there is one Jalen Brunson. A player built on stubbornness, grit, and a testament to analytics people that the midrange is a potent weapon on the court.

He can cut and finish through contact at angles that look wrong until they go in. Weirdly enough, he also has a post-up game that works even against taller players.

He averaged 32.6 points. He is the second-shortest Finals MVP in league history, behind Isiah Thomas, and he now has the case for being the greatest Knick ever.

So, in today's NBA 2K26, we are going to create a build in homage to his Finals heroics. Let's go.

Why Brunson? Understanding the Playstyle

Credit: NBA 2K

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 202 lbs

Wingspan: 6'4"

Archetype: Mid-Paint Playmaker

Most PG builds in NBA 2K26 trend toward one of two things. Either they're hunting for threes, or blowing by defenders with great speed.

Brunson doesn't really have the best of those traits. What he does great is win in the spaces between, and that is where this build gets interesting.

He is a half-court player. A grinder. Someone who gets to spots through Pick-and-Roll and Pick-and-Fade plays. This player build will beat you not by being the fastest man on the court or having slick handles, but by stomping the competition.

Before we get into the attributes and badges, I'd like to let you know that this build is more of a MyCareer player rather than someone you can bring to compete in multiplayer.

His overall plays rely on floaters and mini-dives that can turn into mid-range shots or assists in the corners. However, what this build is great at is making beginners look like elite players because of how easily he scores the basketball.

Finishing Shooting Playmaking Defense Rebounding Physical Close Shot: 93 Mid-range: 92 Pass Accuracy: 90 Interior Defense: 61 Offensive Rebounding: 35 Speed: 90 Driving Layup: 93 Three-Point: 83 Ball Handle: 90 Perimeter Defense: 73 Defensive Rebounding: 60 Agility: 83 Driving Dunk: 25 Free Throw: 90 Speed with Ball: 90 Steal: 43 Strength: 75 Standing Dunk: 25 Block: 60 Vertical: 60 Post Control: 70

Pay the most attention to Close Shot and Driving Layup. Push those with cap breakers if you can, and the rest of the build will fall into place.

A 98 Close Shot gets you Float Game on Legend, and paired with a Legend Layup Mixmaster, you will become a finishing nightmare in the restricted area.

Defenders will still be able to contest you, but just like Jalen Brunson in real life, you will be able to make it.

NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Build: Badges

Credit: NBA 2K

Here are the most important badges that you should equip for this build:

Finishing

Float Game

Physical Finisher

Layup Mixmaster

Shooting

Shifty Shooter

Post Fade Phenom

Set Shot Specialist

Playmaking

Lightning Launch

Strong Handle

Dimer

Defense

Interceptor (Silver. Optional. Use 4 Cap Breakers on Steal)

These badges are the core of Jalen Brunson's build. Float Game, Layup Mixmaster, and Physical Finisher are all badges that help your offense.

Lightning Launch and Dimer give you a much-needed burst of speed, as well as being able to assist your teammates. If you have cap breakers, use them so that your badges jump to the next level.

NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Build: Animations and Jump Shot

Credit: NBA 2K

To create a realistic Jalen Brunson build. We need to create a custom jump shot. Jalen Brunson's jump shot is available in NBA 2K26, but we need to tweak that so you can get it to green each time.

The best way to do that is to use Jalen Brunson on your lower base and upper release 1, and use Scoot Henderson or Beluba on your Upper Release 2.

You can tweak the blending of the release, but try a 25% Jalen Brunson and 75% Scoot Henderson first, then make adjustments on the release speed as you see fit.

NBA 2K26 Jalen Brunson Build: Takeover

Credit: NBA 2K

The primary takeover for this build is Sharpshooter. It boosts your three-point shot, driving layup, and speed with the ball when activated, which translates to you being an all-around threat no matter where you are on the court.

Your other alternatives are Dishmaster if you want to lean more into your playmaking or Blur.

With Lightning Launch on Legend, your blow-by ability is already strong, and against teams that give you room to run, you'll turn that match into a layup drill.

How to Play This Build

Credit: NBA 2K

The Floater is Your Best Friend

While you have a more than decent pull-up game, the reality is that you are not Kobe or DeMar DeRozan. Your float game is what will keep you going in this build.

Being able to shoot over the top of defenders and scoring quietly but in bunches is the key to this Jalen Brunson build.

Use the Post

It might be counterintuitive to post someone while you're only at 6'2", but chances are that you are stronger than other guards, and if you use your side-to-side movements and fake a spin now and then, that's a bucket.

Drive and Dish

This build is more equipped for a MyCareer experience because it also makes you a decent passer. As long as you have capable 3&D wing shooters, you'll be able to get dimes because you are always a threat in the mid-range and anywhere near the paint.

This build takes a little more patience to figure out than something like a pure shooter. But once you get the mechanics down, it truly plays like Jalen Brunson.

There is something satisfying about using pump fakes, spin moves, and great footwork to fool defenders to get a much closer shot instead of jacking up threes all day. That is the whole appeal of playing this Jalen Brunson build.

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