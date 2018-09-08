NBA 2K19 Ratings: Best Players

With every new release of NBA 2K there's always one thing everyone wants to know. Who are the best players in the game?

10. Karl-Anthony Towns (OVR 91)

Age: 22

Position: C

Height: 7’0”

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Traits: Rebounding Scoring Machine

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

“KAT” is arguably the most well-rounded center in the league today. As a player that immediately impacted the game, his career arc trajectory is still pointing upwards. Coming off last season where he averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, Towns is a good cornerstone player for any 2K players looking to build a younger franchise. With Towns coming in just slightly above DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid, there will likely be some upset fans here. Either way, Towns’ rating is about right where I’d like it to be.

9. Kyrie Irving (OVR 93)

Age: 26

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Boston Celtics

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Inside Scoring, Mid-Range Scoring, 3PT Scoring

After plenty of drama surrounded Irving’s 2017 offseason, Kyrie found himself working with a new squad shortly before last season began. As one of the top point guards in the league, Irving had no problem putting up stats in Boston to the tune of 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. However, Kyrie found his season cut short due to injury near the end of the regular season and was unable to compete in the playoffs. After a summer of rehab work, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will look to propel the likely leader of the Eastern Conference to a NBA Finals appearance.

8. Russell Westbrook (OVR 93)

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Ball Handling, Speed, Acceleration

This is by no means a knock on the other guys on this list, but I feel like 2K Sport may have disrespected Westbrook with this rating. After averaging 25.4 points, 10.3 assists, 10.1 rebounds last season, Russ twice pulled off a feat that had only been achieved by one other player in the history of the NBA – averaging a triple-double over the course of a season. We’re talking about a player that is just one year removed from a MVP crown here. Westbrook has done more than enough to earn everyone’s respect, but apparently he’s still not good enough to be rated higher than a guy that practically sat out all of last season.

7. Kawhi Leonard (OVR 94)

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’7”

Team: Toronto Raptors

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Steals, Lateral Quickness, Layups

In case you couldn’t tell by my blurb on Russell Westbrook, I don’t have very much respect for Kawhi Leonard following last season's disaster. Despite sitting out a majority of last season with “injuries”, Leonard was still able to post averages of 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists. While these numbers are not terrible, they are simply laughable alongside Westbrook’s averages. That being said, Leonard has done enough in his career to earn a spot amongst the league’s elite in terms of ratings. After an offseason full of drama, Leonard will not be playing north of the border as he looks to carry the Toronto Raptors through the much weaker Eastern Conference.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (OVR 94)

Age: 23

Position: SF

Height: 6’11”

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Lateral Quickness

Giannis is one of the most entertaining players in the league these days. His nickname of “Greek Freak” is so fitting as his size and athleticism just do not seem to make sense. After averaging 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists last season and looking like a top-tier talent for many years to come, it's no surprise that 2K Sports would select him as the game’s cover athlete. The jack-of-all-trades is a solid player to build around if you're looking to build your franchise team over many seasons.

5. Anthony Davis (OVR 94)

Age: 25

Position: PF

Height: 6’11”

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Traits: 2-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Blocks, Stamina

“The Brow” is easily the top talent in the league at the power forward position. A player that was constantly plagued with injuries in the early part of his career has now developed in to a star capable of a carrying his team to victory. After another successful season with averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 boards, 2.3 assists, Davis will be forced to work extra hard for wins due to losing his frontcourt mate, DeMarcus Cousins, to the Warriors in free agency.

4. Stephen Curry (OVR 95)

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Mid Range, 3 Pointers

Even though Curry’s stats have taken a slight step back from his MVP seasons, he's is still the ever-dominant deep threat that strikes fear in the hearts of defenders any time he gets the ball past half court. Curry remains the top point guard option in 2K and rightfully so after posting averages of 26.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds. The only weakness to Curry’s game is his on-ball defense, but that's easily covered up with the teammates that surround him on the Golden State roster.

3. James Harden (OVR 96)

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6’5”

Team: Houston Rockets

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Ball Handling

Coming off averages of 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, the regular season MVP will come in to this year’s NBA 2K game as the number 3 overall player. After adding Chris Paul to the roster, the Rockets looked like a team capable of taking down the league titan that is the Golden State Warriors. Staying true to his game, the “Beard” still refuses to make any effort on defense and relies on his ability to run up the score with elite scoring and playmaking skills. Harden is the ultimate offensive weapon at the shooting guard position and tops the position by a wide margin.

2. Kevin Durant (OVR 97)

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’9”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Two-Way Superstar

Best stats: Layups, Mid Range, 3 Pointer

Durant is the only player capable of rivaling LeBron James in today’s NBA. Coming with a rating just one point under James seems fair as the players are very comparable when it comes to the overall impact they have in a game. Kevin Durant averaged 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks per game and dominated the playoffs en route to another Warriors title. Look for Durant to remain competitive and post gaudy numbers all season long.

1. LeBron James (OVR 98)

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6’8”

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Traits: All Around Superstar

Best stats: Stamina, Layups, Passing

After carrying arguably the worst team of James’ career to a NBA Finals, it should come as no surprise when 2K Sports gave him the respect he deserves. Averages of 27.5 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game were not enough to propel the Cavaliers to a title finish. Some think James is getting tired of carrying the load, while others think his move to the Lakers was more of a business move. Either way, James will now be competing in the very deep Western Conference and looking to win with a relatively weak roster. Expect plenty of media drama all season long as the King takes his throne to Hollywood.

Other Notable Top Players