NBA 2K19: Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings and Roster

For all the fans that stuck around through the rough times, your time has come. ‘Trust the Process’ is a team slogan that anyone involved in Philly is all too grateful for. After many high lottery picks slowly worked out, the squad is now in a good place to compete in a very loaded Western Conference.

Starting Lineup

Ben Simmons, PG (OVR 87)

Age: 21

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way SuperStar

Best Attributes: Layups, Speed, Stamina

After sitting out a season and winning the “Rookie of the Year” award over Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons has a lot to prove coming into the 2019 season. He averaged a mediocre 15.8 points per game, as well as an impressive 8.2 assists as a rookie. Notably, he also had 1.7 steals averaged per game, so look for him to really pull the 76ers forward.

﻿J.J. Redick, SG (OVR 79)

﻿

Age: 34

Height: 6’4”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, 3Pt, Stamina

After his first year on the 76ers, Redick is starting to show his strengths as an experienced player on the court going into the 2019 season. Averaging a slick 17.1 points her game, as well as a decent 2.5 total rebounds averaged per game. On the offensive side again, he averaged 3.0 assists per game, meaning he can also make the start of a play happen if he wants to.

Robert Covington, SF (OVR 79)

Age: 27

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Wing Defender

Best Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Steals, Blocks

Although he’s been playing on the 76ers for 4 seasons already, Covington is still looking to burst out of his shell. Averaging just a mediocre 12.6 points per game last season, he’s quite a bit stronger on defense, averaging 1.7 steals per game, as well as 5.4 total rebounds per game, with 4.7 of those on defense.

Dario Saric, PF (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Offensive-Minded Four

Best Attributes: Layups, Ball Handling, Post Offense

Being a young man on the roster, Saric is also looking to find his stride behind a list of decent stars. Averaging a decent 14.6 points per game, he shines during the rebound game, averaging 6.7 rebounds total per game, as well as 2.6 assists when helping the offense. One can only hope that he can further refine his game during the 2019 season.

Joel Embiid, C (OVR 90)

Age: 24

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Post Offense, Strength, Blocks

At the young age of 24, Joel has definitely proven that he deserves his spotlight moments on the court. Averaging a strong 22.9 points per game, as well as 3.4 assists from the paint, his strength comes from his strong rebound game, averaging 12.4 rebounds per game.

NBA 2K19 Philadelphia 76ers Roster