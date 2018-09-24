NBA 2K19: Best Small Forward (SF) Builds and Tips

Small forward is a very competitive position to play in the current NBA. There are so many talented players at this position that many teams have started slotting these players in at power forward just to find more minutes for the talent on their roster. While you may have more competition at the position, this is a great role to build as there is one extra build under this position that can get you a higher total of attribute points (only 5 for all other positions).

We've got a list of the only six small forward builds that can help you reach a higher overall rating with at least 238 total attribute points or more.

God Tier Small Forwards

Driving & Finishing - Defending Small Forward

Top Attributes: Vertical, Speed, Acceleration

Secondary Top Attributes: Layups, Dunks, Lateral Quickness

Total Attribute Points Possible: 240

Defending - Driving & Finishing Small Forward

Top Attributes: Vertical

Secondary Top Attributes: Steals, Blocks, Lateral Quickness, Speed, Acceleration, Strength

Total Attribute Points Possible: 240

These god-tier options should allow your player to be a beast at both ends of the floor. Penetration on offense, shutting down opponents inside and out on defense. With decent size, your player should not have a problem holding their own against many of the top options in the league once he is fully developed.

Strong Small Forward Options

Shot Creating - Defending Small Forward

Top Attributes: Acceleration, Mid Range, Speed

Secondary Top Attributes: Vertical, Lateral Quickness

Total Attribute Points Possible: 239

Defending - Passing & Ball Handling Small Forward

Top Attributes: Lateral Quickness, Speed, Acceleration

Secondary Top Attributes: Steals, Blocks, Vertical, Strength

Total Attribute Points Possible: 238

Defending - Shot Creating Small Forward

Top Attributes: Lateral Quickness

Secondary Top Attributes: Steals, Blocks, Vertical, Speed, Acceleration

Total Attribute Points Possible: 238

Defending - Defending Small Forward

Top Attributes: Steals, Blocks, Lateral Quickness

Secondary Top Attributes: Vertical, Speed, Acceleration

Total Attribute Points Possible: 238

These build options seems to put even more emphasis on the defensive end. If you go with any of these builds, you will really need to rely on defensive playmaking and fast breaks. If you find yourself in a half court offensive set, your ability to star will really be limited to a wide open shot or a solid pick to get you open. Your abilities to break down defenders 1-on-1 will be lackluster at best.

Tips

When I build small forwards, I generally look to pour my early attribute points in to areas that will allow me to compete with the starters of the league. At the small forward position, you need to be as athletic as possible. This means points should go in to strength, speed and acceleration. Once your player is able to keep up physically, they will start gaining easy points and boost their scoring abilities later on.

Height, weight, and wingspan all play a defining part in creating your character. Besides skills, these three physical attributes tend to create substantially different characters to play. Height affects almost all of your stats. Going higher increases your defensive capabilities and dunking, while shorter heights increases speed and handling, as well as outside the paint shooting. While weight affects your speed and movements, as well as how strong you are against your opponents in such things like contact dunks

Wingspan affects your ability to do the tiny things. For instance, short wingspans help to keep ball control and open three shots higher up, while longer wingspans help to create steal opportunities, and contest against shooters.

Small Forwards start at an average of 6’ 8”, 222 lbs, and a 87.2”. wingspan. Although this may seem weird, but one of the best builds that you can do is an all around average build. Instead of attempting to fluctuate your character, let them be the average, so that they do not end up lower in any of the given areas. Your small forward needs to be the glue to hold the team together, so as such, it is best to keep them as rounded as you can.