NBA 2K19: All-Time Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings and Roster

This basketball franchise originated as the Syracuse Nationals, being established in 1946. After changing to the Philadelphia 76ers in 1963, the team has had plenty of good players roll through the city. With titles in 1955, 1967 and 1983, the 76ers do have some solid history. The current team relies on the talents of young stars and hope to make some noise this postseason.

Starting Lineup

Allen Iverson, PG (OVR 97)

Age: 26

Height: 6’0”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Steals, Vertical

Iverson has been called the best “pound-for-pound” basketball player the world has ever seen. Standing only 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds in his playing days, Iverson had to often overcome some serious size disadvantages. He never let that stop him, as he averaged 26.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game over the course of his career. Iverson received many accolades, including 11 All-Star bids, 1 MVP award, Rookie of the Year and many others.

Moses Malone, C (OVR 97)

Age: 28

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Post Offense, Rebounding, Blocks

Malone actually came to the 76ers for the first time during the season in which they won a title. He would play 5 seasons total for the franchise, all along side Julius Erving. For his career, he averaged 20.3 points, 12.3 points and 1.3 blocks per game. He was known as a prolific rebounder, peaking at an average of 17.6 rebounds per game one season.

Julius Erving, SF (OVR 94)

Age: 31

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Lockdown Defender

Best Stats: Lateral Quickness, 3Pt, Stamina

Julius Erving was a star in the 70s and 80s. Nicknamed “Dr. J”, Erving was a perennial all-star and won an NBA title in 1983. For his career, he averaged 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. About a third of his career was played in the ABA, where he averaged even better numbers.

Wilt Chamberlain, C (OVR 93)

Age: 29

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Stats: Blocks, Post Offense, Rebounding

Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain is the greatest player to ever play for my alma mater, the University of Kansas. This Hall of Famer is the only player to score 100 points in a NBA game, doing so during the 1961-1962 season. For his career, Wilt averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Blocks were not a recorded stat during his playing days, but he was a monster defender as well.

Billy Cunningham, SF (OVR 93)

Age: 32

Height: 6’6”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Rebounding, Vertical, Layups

Billy Cunningham was known as “The Kangaroo Kid”. He was named an All-Star many times and won a championship with Philly in the 60s. He was also named the ABA MVP during the ‘72-’73 season for averaging 24.1 points, 12 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game. For his career, he averaged 21.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals.

NBA 2K19 All-Time Philadelphia 76ers Roster