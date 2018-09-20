NBA 2K19: All Time & Classic Teams List, Starting Lineups and Player Ratings

Source: NBA 2K19
There are an excessive amount of all-time teams for you to choose from and we're here to provide you with a list of every available team, and their starting lineups, roster and player ratings. Players should be aware that each NBA has an "all-time" team that players can use, but there are also select teams for various seasons in the history of the NBA that are useable. Here are my top all-time teams to play with:
04-05 Phoenix Suns
As a lifelong Suns fan, I love playing with this squad as it allows me to reminisce on the good 'ol days. For any that do not know, the Suns were actually a good team in the previous decade. Led by MVP Steve Nash and high-flying Amar'e Stoudemire, this team was all offense and fast breaks. Unfortunately, they were never able to make it to the NBA Finals despite consistently being amongst the top teams in the regular season.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Steve Nash
|94
|PG
|6"3'
|Amare Stoudemire
|88
|PF
|6"10'
|Shawn Marion
|85
|SF
|6"7'
|Joe Johnson
|80
|SF
|6"7'
|Quentin Richardson
|77
|SG
|6"6'
|Steven Hunter
|73
|C
|7"0'
|Jim Jackson
|71
|SG
|6"6'
|Leandro Barbosa
|71
|SG
|6"3'
|Bo Outlaw
|68
|PF
|6"8'
97-98 Utah Jazz
This Jazz squad is fun due to some of the historical greats on the roster. Karl "The Mailman" Malone is second all-time in career points. John Stockton is the all-time leader in career assists and steals. Jeff Hornacek is a familiar face as a recent head coach of the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. While this squad lost in the finals to the Michael Jordan-led bulls, they are still the greatest squad to ever come through Salt Lake City.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Karl Malone
|91
|PF
|6"9'
|John Stockton
|90
|PG
|6"1'
|Jeff Hornacek
|81
|SG
|6"3'
|Bryon Russell
|75
|SF
|6"7'
|Shandon Anderson
|71
|SG
|6"6'
|Howard Eisley
|71
|PG
|6"2'
|Greg Ostertag
|69
|C
|7"2'
|Antoine Carr
|68
|PF
|6"9'
|Greg Foster
|67
|C
|6"11'
|Adam Keefe
|67
|C
|6"9'
11-12 Oklahoma City Thunder
This team shows how great advanced scouting, prior to the draft, can land you incredible talent. The Thunder drafted Westbrook, Harden and Durant (all in separate years) and almost won a title. After losing in the finals to the Miami Heat, each player went on to win MVP awards in separate seasons and on separate teams. It's fun to get 3 of the top players in the current league on one team, albeit before their prime years.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Kevin Durant
|96
|SF
|6"9'
|Russell Westbrook
|89
|PG
|6"3'
|James Harden
|87
|SG
|6"5'
|Serge Ibaka
|86
|PF
|6"10'
|Thabo Sefolosha
|75
|SG
|6"7'
|Cole Aldrich
|74
|C
|6"11'
|Daequan Cook
|74
|SG
|6"5'
|Nick Collison
|73
|PF
|6"10'
|Derek Fisher
|73
|PG
|6"1'
|Reggie Jackson
|72
|PG
|6"3'
03-04 Detroit Pistons
This Pistons squad is fun to play with as arguably one of the best teams during the early 2000s. They made it to six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and won the 2004 NBA title. They hoped for more success but settled for just one title.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Chauncey Billups
|90
|PG
|6"3'
|Ben Wallace
|87
|C
|6"9'
|Richard Hamilton
|87
|SG
|6"6'
|Corliss Williamson
|75
|SF
|6"7'
|Darko Milicic
|69
|C
|7"0'
|Elden Campbell
|69
|C
|6"11'
|Darvin Ham
|69
|SF
|6"7'
|Lindsey Hunter
|68
|PG
|6"2'
86-87 Los Angeles Lakers
Talk about well-rounded...this Lakers squad is essentially the equivalent of the modern day Golden State Warriors. With all-time greats in Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the squad won titles in '85, '87 and '88. If you want to play on EZ mode, roll with this team.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Magic Johnson
|98
|PG
|6"9'
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|93
|C
|7"2'
|Michael Cooper
|86
|SG
|6"5'
|Byron Scott
|84
|SG
|6"3'
|James Worthy
|84
|SF
|6"9'
|A.C. Green
|75
|PF
|6"9'
|Kurt Rambis
|72
|PF
|6"8'
|Billy Thompson
|69
|SF
|6"7'
|Mychal Thompson
|69
|PF
|6"10'
|Frank Brickowski
|67
|PF
|6"9'
Here's the rest of the all-time teams you can use:
64-65 Boston Celtics
Behind Hall of Famer Bill Russell and the great coach Red Auerbach, this Celtics squad finished with a 62-18 record to finish first in the Eastern Conference. They ended up winning the title with a 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Bill Russell
|96
|C
|6"10'
|Sam Jones
|89
|SG
|6"4'
|K.C. Jones
|85
|PG
|6"1'
|John Havlicek
|84
|SG
|6"5'
|Tom Sanders
|83
|PF
|6"6'
|Tom Heinsohn
|81
|SF
|6"7'
|Larry Siegfried
|71
|SG
|6"3'
|Mel Counts
|70
|C
|7"0'
|John Thompson
|66
|PF
|6"10'
64-65 Los Angeles Lakers
Many readers may not know this but todays' NBA logo is actually a silhouette of Jerry West, the leader of this Lakers squad. This season, they finished with a 49-31 record to finish first in the Western Conference. As mentioned above, they would lose in the Finals to the Celtics.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Elgin Baylor
|92
|SF
|6"5'
|Jerry West
|92
|PG
|6"2'
|Rudy LaRusso
|80
|PF
|6"7'
|Dick Barnett
|76
|SG
|6"4'
|Don Nelson
|68
|SF
|6"6'
|Jim King
|67
|PG
|6"2'
|Richard Johnson
|69
|C
|6"7'
70-71 Milwaukee Bucks
The combo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (in his season season) and Oscar "The Big O" Robertson brought a championship to Milwaukee for the only time in its franchise history. Behind a record of 66-16, this squad would go on to sweep the Bullets in the Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|97
|C
|7"2'
|Oscar Robertson
|94
|PG
|6"5'
|Bob Dandridge
|84
|SF
|6"6'
|Jon McGlocklin
|75
|SG
|6"5'
|Greg Smith
|72
|PF
|6"5'
|Lucius Allen
|71
|PG
|6"2'
|Dick Cunningham
|68
|C
|6"10'
70-71 Los Angeles Lakers
This Lakers squad is all too similar to some of the more recent Lakers squads we've seen, one filled with all-stars in the later years of their careers. With Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor all wrapping up their careers soon after this season, the Lakers put together a 48-34 record and lost in the Conference finals to the eventual NBA champion Bucks.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Jerry West
|94
|PG
|6"2'
|Wilt Chamberlain
|93
|C
|7"1'
|Gail Goodrich
|84
|SG
|6"5'
|Elgin Baylor
|77
|SF
|6"5'
|Jim McMillian
|73
|SF
|6"5'
|Keith Erickson
|72
|SF
|6"5'
|Rick Roberson
|68
|C
|6"9'
|Willie McCarter
|66
|SG
|6"3'
71-72 New York Knicks
Behind the efforts of the All-NBA star, Walt Frazier, this Knicks team finished with a season record of 48-34. They were only 3rd in the eastern conference, but somehow managed to find their way to the NBA finals. Unfortunately, they would lose the series 1-4 to the Lakers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Walt Frazier
|91
|PG
|6"4'
|Jerry Lucas
|85
|C
|6"8'
|Dave DeBusschere
|83
|PF
|6"6'
|Willis Reed
|82
|C
|6"9'
|Earl Monroe
|80
|SG
|6"3'
|Bill Bradley
|77
|SF
|6"5'
|Dick Barnett
|76
|SG
|6"4'
|Phil Jackson
|71
|PF
|6"8'
|Luther Rackley
|66
|C
|6"10'
76-77 Philadelphia 76ers
This season marked the first year following a merger of the NBA and the ABA, one in which Julius "Dr. J" Erving came to the 76ers. They went on to finish with a 50-32 record and 1st place finish out east. Unfortunately, they lost in the Finals to the Trail Blazers, 2-4.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Julius Erving
|94
|SF
|6"7'
|George McGinnis
|84
|PF
|6"8'
|Doug Collins
|80
|SG
|6"6'
|World B. Free
|80
|SG
|6"2'
|Henry Bibby
|79
|PG
|6"1'
|Darryl Dawkins
|74
|C
|6"11'
|Mike Dunleavy
|72
|PG
|6"3'
|Joe Bryant
|71
|PF
|6"9'
|Harvey Catchings
|69
|C
|6"9'
|Steve Mix
|69
|SF
|6"7'
84-85 Milwaukee Bucks
This was one of the more well-rounded squads in Bucks history and they would finish the regular season with a 59-23 record, good for second place in the east. In the playoffs, they would be eliminated in the conference semifinals after being swept by Philadelphia.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Sidney Moncrief
|89
|SG
|6"3'
|Paul Pressey
|85
|SF
|6"5'
|Terry Cummings
|83
|PF
|6"9'
|Alton Lister
|76
|C
|7"0'
|Ricky Pierce
|76
|SG
|6"4'
|Mike Dunleavy
|75
|PG
|6"3'
|Craig Hodges
|72
|SG
|6"2'
|Randy Breuer
|69
|C
|7"3'
|Charles Davis
|67
|SF
|6"7'
|Paul Mokeski
|67
|C
|7"0'
85-86 Chicago Bulls
This Bulls squad is a pretty unique one as it made the playoffs with one of the worst records for a playoff team all-time at 30-52. Much of this had to do with the fact that Michael Jordan, in just his second NBA season, had to miss 64 games due to a broken foot. While they would get swept by the Celtics, Jordan set the record for points in a playoff game at 63.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|91
|SG
|6"6'
|George Gervin
|82
|SG
|6"7'
|Charles Oakley
|77
|PF
|6"8'
|Kyle Macy
|72
|PG
|6"3'
|Sidney Green
|71
|PF
|6"9'
|John Paxson
|70
|PG
|6"2'
|Dave Corzine
|69
|C
|6"11'
|Rod Higgins
|66
|SF
|6"7'
85-86 Boston Celtics
Widely considered one of the greatest of all-time, this Lakers team finished with a regular season record of 67-15 and won the NBA Finals over the Rockets with a 4-2 finish. With Hall of Fame players Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, this lineup was hard to beat.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Larry Bird
|97
|SF
|6"9'
|Kevin McHale
|90
|PF
|6"10'
|Robert Parish
|85
|C
|7"0'
|Dennis Johnson
|84
|PG
|6"4'
|Danny Ainge
|78
|SG
|6"4'
|Bill Walton
|76
|C
|6"11'
|Scott Wedman
|73
|SF
|6"7'
|Sam Vincent
|68
|SG
|6"2'
|Jerry Sichting
|67
|PG
|6"1'
85-86 Atlanta Hawks
What a time to be an NBA fan. The eastern conference was loaded with three of the all-time teams on this list. The Hawks posted a 50-32 regular season record and lost in the eastern conference semifinals. The roster featured Dominique "the Human Highlight Reel" Wilkins, Doc Rivers (now coaching the Los Angeles Clippers) and Spud Webb (5'7" slam dunk contest winner).
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Dominique Wilkins
|90
|SF
|6"7'
|Doc Rivers
|79
|PG
|6"4'
|Kevin Willis
|76
|C
|7"0'
|Randy Wittman
|73
|SG
|6"6'
|Jon Koncak
|72
|C
|7"0'
|Spud Webb
|77
|PG
|5"6'
|Cliff Levingston
|70
|PF
|6"8'
|Tree Rollins
|70
|C
|7"1'
|Antoine Carr
|67
|PF
|6"9'
|Eddie Johnson
|67
|PG
|6"2'
|Scott Hastings
|65
|PF
|6"10'
88-89 Detroit Pistons
This well-rounded Pistons teams finished first in the east with a 63-19 regular season record. Behind the efforts of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, they would go on to win a championship by sweeping the Lakers in the Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Isiah Thomas
|89
|PG
|6"1'
|Joe Dumars
|88
|SG
|6"3'
|Dennis Rodman
|81
|PF
|6"7'
|Mark Aguirre
|80
|SF
|6"6'
|Bill Laimbeer
|80
|C
|6"11'
|Vinnie Johnson
|77
|SG
|6"2'
|Rick Mahorn
|74
|PF
|6"10'
|John Salley
|69
|PF
|6"11'
|James Edwards
|67
|C
|7"0'
|Darryl Dawkins
|66
|C
|6"11'
88-89 Chicago Bulls
As you go down this list, you'll start to notice several Bulls teams with an even better Michael Jordan each time. This Bulls team wasn't all that special in terms of record (47-35), but their eastern conference losing finish seems to be around the time when the lightbulb seemed to turn on for Jordan. It wouldn't be long before his rise to the GOAT would begin.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|96
|SG
|6"6'
|Scottie Pippen
|80
|SF
|6"8'
|Horace Grant
|78
|PF
|6"10'
|Bill Cartwright
|74
|C
|7"1'
|Craig Hodges
|73
|SG
|6"2'
|Sam Vincent
|72
|PG
|6"2'
|John Paxson
|70
|PG
|6"2'
|Brad Sellers
|67
|C
|7"0'
|Dave Corzine
|65
|C
|6"11'
|Will Perdue
|65
|C
|7"0'
|Charles Davis
|64
|SF
|6"7'
89-90 Cleveland Cavaliers
Wait a minute...you mean to tell me the Cavaliers had a decent team without LeBron James on the roster? Hate to say it, but this squad was not half bad. They finished with a 42-40 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs, but NBA fans get to experience some cool history here. Larry Nance was on this Cavs squad, his son now plays for the Cavs. Steve Kerr, current head coach of the Golden State Warriors, was also a member of the team before his championship runs with the Bulls.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Mark Price
|86
|PG
|6"0'
|Brad Daugherty
|83
|C
|7"0'
|Larry Nance
|83
|PF
|6"10'
|Craig Ehlo
|75
|SG
|6"6'
|Steve Kerr
|74
|PG
|6"3'
|Chucky Brown
|71
|SF
|6"7'
|Reggie Williams
|71
|SF
|6"7'
|Tree Rollins
|67
|C
|7"1'
|Paul Mokeski
|65
|C
|7"0'
90-91 Chicago Bulls
And here comes the reign of terror led by his airness, Michael Jordan. This team finished 1st in the east with a 61-21 record and won in the Finals, 4-1, in the first of three straight NBA titles.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|98
|SG
|6"6'
|Scottie Pippen
|87
|SF
|6"8'
|Horace Grant
|79
|PF
|6"10'
|B.J. Armstrong
|74
|PG
|6"2'
|Bill Cartwright
|73
|C
|7"1'
|John Paxson
|73
|PG
|6"2'
|Stacey King
|72
|PF
|6"11'
|Will Perdue
|72
|C
|7"0'
|Craig Hodges
|70
|SG
|6"2'
|Scott Williams
|69
|PF
|6"10'
|Cliff Levingston
|66
|PF
|6"8'
90-91 Los Angeles Lakers
This season was an interesting one for the Lakers. Magic Johnson was no longer at his peak and Kareem had retired, but this group somehow managed to make it to an NBA Finals (only to lose to the Bulls 1-4). With a regular season record of 58-24, this year would mark the end of Magic's true basketball career due to contracting HIV.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Magic Johnson
|93
|PG
|6"9'
|James Worthy
|86
|SF
|6"9'
|Vlade Divac
|77
|C
|7"1'
|A.C. Green
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|Byron Scott
|76
|SG
|6"3'
|Sam Perkins
|75
|PF
|6"9'
|Larry Drew
|70
|PG
|6"1'
|Elden Campbell
|68
|C
|6"11'
|Mychal Thompson
|65
|C
|6"10'
90-91 Portland Trail Blazers
This Trail Blazers team posted a league best 63-19 record. While expectations were high, they would be eliminated by the Lakers in the western conference finals. Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter and Kevin Duckworth were members of the NBA All-Star game that season.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Clyde Drexler
|91
|SG
|6"7'
|Terry Porter
|81
|PG
|6"3'
|Jerome Kersey
|80
|SF
|6"7'
|Drazen Petrovic
|79
|SG
|6"5'
|Buck Williams
|77
|PF
|6"8'
|Kevin Duckworth
|76
|C
|7"0'
|Danny Ainge
|75
|SG
|6"4'
|Mark Bryant
|69
|PF
|6"9'
90-91 Golden State Warriors
This Warriors team didnt have it quite as easy as the modern Warriors. They finished with a 44-38 record and lost in the western conference semifinals to the Lakers. The big 3 on this team were Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway, which would be nicknamed "Run TMC".
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Chris Mullin
|90
|SF
|6"6'
|Tim Hardaway
|86
|PG
|6"0'
|Mitch Richmond
|84
|SG
|6"5'
|Tyrone Hill
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|Alton Lister
|74
|C
|7"0'
|Sarunas Marciulionis
|74
|SG
|6"5'
|Rod Higgins
|73
|SF
|6"7'
|Mario Elie
|69
|SF
|6"5'
|Vincent Askew
|66
|SG
|6"6'
|Paul Mokeski
|66
|C
|7"0'
|Tom Tolbert
|65
|PF
|6"7'
92-93 Chicago Bulls
This Bulls squad got to enjoy Michael Jordan in peak form. Finishing 57-25 in the regular season, the Bulls would be faced with the extremely difficult task of 3-peating. They would go on to beat my Phoenix Suns in the Finals, with a series record of 4-2.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|99
|SG
|6"6'
|Scottie Pippen
|92
|SF
|6"8'
|Horace Grant
|81
|PF
|6"10'
|Stacey King
|74
|C
|6"11'
|B.J. Armstrong
|74
|PG
|6"2'
|Bill Cartwright
|73
|C
|7"1'
|Scott Williams
|73
|PF
|6"10'
|John Paxson
|71
|PG
|6"2'
|Will Perdue
|71
|C
|7"0'
|Rodney McCray
|67
|SF
|6"7'
|Ed Nealy
|65
|PF
|6"7'
92-93 Charlotte Hornets
This Hornets team was special due to the success they saw as an expansion team. The starting lineup is fun to play with due to the greatness of Alonzo Mourning, the youth and potential of Larry Johnson, the shortest ever size of Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry (father of Stephen Curry). They finished 44-38 and lost to the Knicks in the conference semifinals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Alonzo Mourning
|85
|C
|6"10'
|Larry Johnson
|83
|PF
|6"6'
|Kendall Gill
|79
|SG
|6"3'
|Muggsy Bogues
|78
|PG
|5"3'
|Dell Curry
|77
|SG
|6"4'
|Johnny Newman
|74
|SF
|6"7'
|David Wingate
|71
|SF
|6"5'
|Kenny Gattison
|70
|PF
|6"8'
|Sidney Green
|70
|PF
|6"9'
|Tony Bennett
|66
|PG
|6"0'
|Kevin Lynch
|62
|SG
|6"5'
93-94 Houston Rockets
Behind MVP Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon, this team went on to win an NBA title over the Knicks in a thrilling 7-game series. With a season record of 58-24, the Rockets would finish 2nd in the western conference.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|96
|C
|7"0'
|Otis Thorpe
|80
|PF
|6"9'
|Kenny Smith
|76
|PG
|6"3'
|Sam Cassell
|75
|PG
|6"3'
|Robert Horry
|74
|SF
|6"9'
|Vernon Maxwell
|74
|SG
|6"4'
|Mario Elie
|72
|SG
|6"5'
|Scott Brooks
|71
|PG
|5"11'
|Matt Bullard
|66
|PF
|6"10'
93-94 Denver Nuggets
The only reason this Nuggets team made the all-time list of teams for NBA 2K19 is so players could play with Dikembe Mutombo in his younger years. In all seriousness, this team finished with a 42-40 record and lost in the conference semifinals. The team had potential after acquiring All-Star guard Alvin Robertson via trade, but Robertson missed the season due to a back injury.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Dikembe Mutombo
|83
|C
|7"2'
|Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
|81
|PG
|6"1'
|Reggie Williams
|78
|SF
|6"7'
|LaPhonso Ellis
|77
|PF
|6"8'
|Robert Pack
|76
|PG
|6"2'
|Bryant Stith
|74
|SG
|6"5'
|Rodney Rogers
|71
|SF
|6"7'
|Tom Hammonds
|69
|PF
|6"9'
94-95 New York Knicks
There was a time when the Knicks were pretty special, even though modern fans may not believe it. Led by Patrick Ewing, this team finished second in the east behind a 55-27 record. They would go on to lose in the conference semis to the Pacers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Patrick Ewing
|90
|C
|7"0'
|John Starks
|79
|SG
|6"3'
|Charles Oakley
|78
|PF
|6"8'
|Derek Harper
|76
|PG
|6"4'
|Greg Anthony
|73
|PG
|6"0'
|Hubert Davis
|73
|SG
|6"5'
|Charles Smith
|73
|SF
|6"10'
|Doug Christie
|69
|SG
|6"6'
|Anthony Bonner
|68
|PF
|6"8'
|Herb Williams
|65
|C
|6"10'
|Monty Williams
|65
|SF
|6"8'
94-95 Orlando Magic
Nothing says 90s basketball quite like Shaq and Penny in Magic jerseys. This team was pretty loaded and won the eastern conference regular season title with a 57-25 record. After knocking off the Bulls following Michael Jordan's return from baseball, the Magic would eventually make it to the Finals. Unfortunately, they would be swept by the Rockets.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Shaquille O’Neal
|93
|C
|7"1'
|Penny Hardaway
|85
|PG
|6"7'
|Dennis Scott
|81
|SF
|6"8'
|Horace Grant
|80
|PF
|6"10'
|Nick Anderson
|79
|SG
|6"6'
|Donald Royal
|72
|SF
|6"8'
|Brian Shaw
|72
|PG
|6"6'
|Anthony Bowie
|70
|SG
|6"6'
|Tree Rollins
|69
|C
|7"1'
|Jeff Turner
|69
|PF
|6"9'
95-96 Chicago Bulls
Now that Michael was back from baseball, it was back to business and no more messing around. This was the start of the Bulls second 3-peat with the new addition of Dennis Rodman. They dominated the regular season with a 72-10 record, one that would not be broken until the 2015-16 Warriors bested it. They beat the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|99
|SG
|6"6'
|Scottie Pippen
|93
|SF
|6"8'
|Dennis Rodman
|86
|PF
|6"7'
|Toni Kukoc
|80
|SF
|6"10'
|Ron Harper
|78
|PG
|6"6'
|Luc Longley
|74
|C
|7"2'
|Steve Kerr
|73
|PG
|6"3'
|John Salley
|67
|PF
|6"11'
|Dickey Simpkins
|67
|PF
|6"9'
|Bill Wennington
|67
|C
|7"0'
|Jud Buechler
|66
|SF
|6"6'
|James Edwards
|64
|C
|7"0'
|Randy Brown
|63
|PG
|6"2'
95-96 Seattle Supersonics
Prior to moving to Oklahoma City, the franchise known as the Thunder was formerly known as the Seattle SuperSonics. Kemp and Payton made for a potent combo and led the western conference with a 64-18 record. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take on the Chicago Bulls as they fell in the Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Gary Payton
|94
|PG
|6"4'
|Shawn Kemp
|88
|PF
|6"10'
|Detlef Schrempf
|83
|SF
|6"9'
|Hersey Hawkins
|78
|SG
|6"3'
|Sam Perkins
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|Ervin Johnson
|73
|C
|6"11'
|Nate McMillan
|73
|PG
|6"5'
|Eric Snow
|71
|PG
|6"3'
|Vincent Askew
|70
|SG
|6"6'
|David Wingate
|70
|SG
|6"6'
|Frank Brickowski
|68
|C
|6"9'
96-97 Miami Heat
This Heat team found success during head coach Pat Riley's first run with the franchise. They finished second in the east with a record of 61-21, but would lose in the conference finals to the Bulls.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Alonzo Mourning
|92
|C
|6"10'
|Tim Hardaway
|87
|PG
|6"0'
|P.J. Brown
|83
|PF
|6"11'
|Jamal Mashburn
|78
|SF
|6"8'
|Dan Majerle
|77
|SG
|6"6'
|Isaac Austin
|76
|C
|6"10'
|Keith Askins
|72
|SF
|6"7'
|John Crotty
|72
|PG
|6"1'
|Bruce Bowen
|69
|SF
|6"7'
97-98 Chicago Bulls
Here we have Michael again, but on a slight overall decline. He would lead his bulls to a 62-20 regular season record and the last of his 6 titles by defeating the Utah Jazz 4-2.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Michael Jordan
|98
|SG
|6"6'
|Scottie Pippen
|88
|SF
|6"8'
|Dennis Rodman
|83
|PF
|6"7'
|Toni Kukoc
|78
|SF
|6"10'
|Ron Harper
|77
|PG
|6"6'
|Luc Longley
|73
|C
|7"2'
|Steve Kerr
|72
|PG
|6"3'
|Dickey Simpkins
|66
|PF
|6"9'
|Bill Wennington
|65
|C
|7"0'
|Randy Brown
|63
|PG
|6"2'
|Jud Buechler
|63
|SF
|6"6'
97-98 Los Angeles Lakers
Right as Michael and the Bulls exit center stage, the Lakers are ready to start their ascent. Kobe Bryant was in his second season and Shaq was dominating the paint. They finished third out west behind 4 All-Stars and a 61-21 record. They lost in the western conference finals to the Jazz, but were ready to start a new reign of terror in the near future.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Shaquille O’Neal
|93
|C
|7"1'
|Nick Van Exel
|83
|PG
|6"1'
|Kobe Bryant
|82
|SG
|6"6'
|Eddie Jones
|82
|SG
|6"6'
|Rick Fox
|79
|SF
|6"7'
|Derek Fisher
|74
|PG
|6"1'
|Robert Horry
|74
|PF
|6"9'
|Elden Campbell
|70
|PF
|6"11'
|Jon Barry
|67
|SG
|6"4'
|Corie Blount
|67
|PF
|6"9'
97-98 San Antonio Spurs
Any true Suns fan can relate to me on this, but I absolutely hate the Spurs. It pains me to see one of their best squads, but I find joy in the fact that it was a wasted season after losing to the Jazz in the western conference semifinals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|David Robinson
|91
|C
|7"1'
|Tim Duncan
|87
|PF
|6"11'
|Sean Elliott
|78
|SF
|6"8'
|Avery Johnson
|76
|PG
|5"10'
|Vinny Del Negro
|75
|SG
|6"4'
|Will Perdue
|71
|C
|7"0'
|Chuck Person
|70
|PF
|6"8'
|Jaren Jackson
|69
|SG
|6"4'
|Monty Williams
|68
|SF
|6"8'
98-99 New York Knicks
The Knicks beefed up their roster by adding Sprewell and Camby prior to starting this lockout-shortened season. The team barely squeezed in to the playoffs with a 27-23 record that landed them an 8th seed. They made it all the way to the Finals, but lost 1-4 against the Spurs.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Patrick Ewing
|84
|C
|7"0'
|Latrell Sprewell
|84
|SF
|6"5'
|Allan Houston
|83
|SG
|6"6'
|Larry Johnson
|80
|PF
|6"6'
|Marcus Camby
|79
|C
|6"11'
|Charlie Ward
|76
|PG
|6"2'
|Chris Dudley
|71
|C
|6"11'
|Herb Williams
|66
|C
|6"10'
|David Wingate
|66
|SG
|6"5'
99-00 Toronto Raptors
While Muggsy Bogues was past his prime and Tracy McGrady was still developing for this season, the combination of the two with Vince Carter was extremely exciting to watch. Their regular season record of 45-37 and first round playoff exit was nothing to write home about, but at least they looked good on paper.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Vince Carter
|92
|SG
|6"6'
|Tracy McGrady
|82
|SG
|6"8'
|Doug Christie
|78
|SG
|6"6'
|Antonio Davis
|77
|C
|6"9'
|Muggsy Bogues
|75
|PG
|5"3'
|Charles Oakley
|75
|PF
|6"8'
|Alvin Williams
|75
|PG
|6"5'
|Kevin Willis
|73
|C
|7"0'
|Dee Brown
|72
|PG
|6"1'
|Dell Curry
|72
|SG
|6"4'
99-00 Portland Trail Blazers
This was one of the best Blazers lineups in franchise history. Some might recognize Arvydas Sabonis as the father of current player Domantas Sabonis. This team finished with a 59-23 record and lost in the western conference finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Arvydas Sabonis
|86
|C
|7"3'
|Scottie Pippen
|85
|SF
|6"8'
|Steve Smith
|81
|SG
|6"7'
|Damon Stoudamire
|77
|PG
|5"10'
|Stacey Augmon
|75
|SG
|6"8'
|Detlef Schrempf
|75
|SF
|6"9'
|Bonzi Wells
|75
|SF
|6"5'
|Jermaine O’Neal
|74
|C
|6"11'
|Brian Grant
|73
|PF
|6"9'
|Greg Anthony
|72
|PG
|6"0'
00-01 Philadelphia 76ers
Some have called Allen Iverson the greatest "pound-for-pound" player of all time and you get to abuse his talents on this roster. During this MVP season, Iverson led his team to a first place east finish of 56-26. They would lose to the Lakers in the Finals, 1-4.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Allen Iverson
|94
|SG
|6"0'
|Dikembe Mutombo
|81
|C
|7"2'
|Aaron McKie
|77
|PG
|6"5'
|Eric Snow
|76
|PG
|6"3'
|Tyrone Hill
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|George Lynch
|70
|SF
|6"8'
|Matt Geiger
|69
|C
|7"1'
|Jumaine Jones
|68
|SF
|6"8'
|Todd MacCulloch
|68
|C
|7"0'
00-01 Los Angeles Lakers
We find ourselves in the middle of the Lakers 3-peat and the middle of the Shaq-Kobe feud for best player on the team. As you can tell by their ratings, it was awfully close. They finished with a 56-26 record and would beat the 76ers in the Finals, 4-1.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Shaquille O’Neal
|97
|C
|7"1'
|Kobe Bryant
|95
|SG
|6"6'
|Horace Grant
|80
|PF
|6"10'
|Rick Fox
|79
|SF
|6"7'
|Derek Fisher
|77
|PG
|6"1'
|Isaiah Rider
|76
|SG
|6"5'
|Ron Harper
|74
|PG
|6"6'
|Robert Horry
|74
|PF
|6"9'
|Brian Shaw
|72
|SG
|6"6'
|Tyronn Lue
|72
|PG
|6"0'
|Mark Madsen
|72
|PF
|6"9'
|Devean George
|69
|SF
|6"8'
01-02 Sacramento Kings
This may well be the best Kings team in franchise history. A team that finished first out west with a 61-21 record, they had their dreams cut short with a western conference finals loss to the Lakers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Chris Webber
|90
|PF
|6"9'
|Peja Stojakovic
|87
|SF
|6"9'
|Vlade Divac
|86
|C
|7"1'
|Mike Bibby
|82
|PG
|6"1'
|Doug Christie
|80
|SG
|6"6'
|Bobby Jackson
|79
|PG
|6"1'
|Scot Pollard
|77
|C
|6"11'
|Gerald Wallace
|75
|SF
|6"7'
|Chucky Brown
|69
|PG
|6"2'
01-02 New Jersey Nets
Jason Kidd in his prime - great times. This team would get swept in the Finals by the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, but led the east with a 52-30 record.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Jason Kidd
|92
|PG
|6"4'
|Kenyon Martin
|83
|PF
|6"9'
|Keith Van Horn
|82
|SF
|6"10'
|Kerry Kittles
|80
|SG
|6"5'
|Richard Jefferson
|77
|SF
|6"7'
|Todd MacCulloch
|71
|C
|7"0'
|Brian Scalabrine
|70
|PF
|6"9'
02-03 Dallas Mavericks
This great Dallas squad featured Dirk and a pre-MVP Steve Nash, both with bleached-blonde hair. A record of 60-22 was good enough for a 3rd place finish in the west, but they lost the western conference finals to the Spurs.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Dirk Nowitzki
|90
|PF
|7"0'
|Steve Nash
|86
|PG
|6"3'
|Michael Finley
|82
|SF
|6"7'
|Nick Van Exel
|81
|SG
|6"1'
|Shawn Bradley
|75
|C
|7"6'
|Raef LaFrentz
|73
|C
|6"11'
|Eduardo Najera
|73
|SF
|6"8'
|Avery Johnson
|70
|PG
|5"10'
|Adrian Griffin
|70
|SG
|6"5'
03-04 Los Angeles Lakers
In Shaq's final season with the Lakers, the LA franchise tried to load up on veteran stars in hopes of giving Gary Payton and Karl Malone one last shot at winning a title. It almost worked as their 56-26 record carried them to the Finals, only to lose 1-4 to the Pistons.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Kobe Bryant
|95
|SG
|6"6'
|Shaquille O’Neal
|95
|C
|7"1'
|Karl Malone
|83
|PF
|6"9'
|Gary Payton
|83
|PG
|6"4'
|Derek Fisher
|74
|PG
|6"1'
|Rick Fox
|74
|SF
|6"7'
|Devean George
|74
|SF
|6"8'
|Horace Grant
|74
|PF
|6"10'
|Bryon Russell
|72
|SF
|6"7'
|Luke Walton
|70
|SF
|6"8'
03-04 Minnesota Timberwolves
This was KG at his prime, prior to his days in Boston. He was capable of posting double-doubles like a machine and carried the load for this team to a record of 58-24. They finished first in the west, but lost in the western conference finals to the Lakers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Kevin Garnett
|96
|PF
|6"11'
|Sam Cassell
|85
|PG
|6"3'
|Latrell Sprewell
|82
|SF
|6"5'
|Wally Szczerbiak
|78
|SF
|6"7'
|Trenton Hassell
|71
|SG
|6"5'
|Fred Hoiberg
|71
|SG
|6"4'
|Mark Madsen
|71
|PF
|6"9'
|Ervin Johnson
|69
|C
|6"11'
|Gary Trent
|68
|C
|6"8'
04-05 San Antonio Spurs
Tim Duncan at his best and Parker and Ginobili in their younger years. After posting a regular season record of 59-23, this squad went on to win the Finals in a seven-game series vs the Pistons.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Tim Duncan
|98
|PF
|6"11'
|Tony Parker
|89
|PG
|6"2'
|Manu Ginobili
|87
|SG
|6"6'
|Bruce Bowen
|82
|SF
|6"7'
|Brent Barry
|76
|SG
|6"6'
|Robert Horry
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|Beno Udrih
|73
|PG
|6"3'
05-06 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis had high hopes for this squad that finished with a 49-33 record, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. After failing to succeed with this lineup, Memphis decided to trade away Pau Gasol a few seasons later for a package of players including his younger brother Marc.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Pau Gasol
|90
|SF
|7"0'
|Mike Miller
|82
|SG
|6"8'
|Shane Battier
|80
|SF
|6"8'
|Eddie Jones
|78
|SG
|6"6'
|Bobby Jackson
|75
|PG
|6"1'
|Damon Stoudamire
|74
|PG
|5"10'
|Dahntay Jones
|72
|SF
|6"6'
|Brian Cardinal
|70
|PF
|6"8'
05-06 Miami Heat
This Heat team came out a little slow to start the season, but finished with a 52-30 record after a coaching change. Wade in his youth, Shaq and Payton at the end of their careers - they would go on to win a title over the Mavericks finishing 4-2.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Dwyane Wade
|94
|SG
|6"4'
|Shaquille O’Neal
|89
|C
|7"1'
|Antoine Walker
|77
|PF
|6"8'
|Jason Williams
|77
|PG
|6"1'
|Gary Payton
|76
|PG
|6"4'
|Alonzo Mourning
|75
|C
|6"10'
|Udonis Haslem
|74
|PF
|6"8'
|James Posey
|74
|SF
|6"8'
|Shandon Anderson
|60
|SF
|6"6'
06-07 Cleveland Cavaliers
After just a few years in Cleveland, LeBron was able to lead this team to the NBA Finals. With a 50-32 record, they finished second in the east. They were eventually swept by the Spurs in the Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|LeBron James
|96
|SF
|6"8'
|Larry Hughes
|82
|SG
|6"5'
|Zydrunas Ilgauskas
|82
|C
|7"3'
|Anderson Varejao
|76
|C
|6"10'
|Daniel Gibson
|75
|PG
|6"2'
|Donyell Marshall
|74
|PF
|6"9'
|Damon Jones
|73
|PG
|6"3'
|Scot Pollard
|72
|C
|6"11'
|Eric Snow
|72
|PG
|6"3'
|David Wesley
|71
|SG
|6"1'
06-07 Golden State Warriors
This Warriors squad was actually not a very good regular season team, finishing with a 42-40 record and barely squeezing in to the playoffs in the 8th spot. The reason this team makes the list is due to the fact that they shocked the world by upsetting the number 1 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs, becoming only the third team to ever pull that off. They would be knocked out the very next round against the Jazz.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Baron Davis
|89
|PG
|6"3'
|Jason Richardson
|81
|SG
|6"6'
|Stephen Jackson
|81
|SF
|6"8'
|Al Harrington
|81
|PF
|6"9'
|Matt Barnes
|76
|SF
|6"7'
|Adonal Foyle
|76
|C
|6"10'
|Kelenna Azubuike
|73
|SG
|6"5'
07-08 Boston Celtics<span class="rangySelectionBoundary" style="line-height: 0"><img src="https://realsport101.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/07-08-Boston-Celtics-NBA-2K19.jpg" class="fr-fic fr-dib wp-image-311297" data-id="311297"></span>
This is the Celtics squad the brought the franchise back to their winning ways after a couple of decades failing to win titles. After acquiring KG and Allen in the offseason, the team suddenly had a chance after struggling for so long. They would go on to finish with a 66-16 record, win the east and win the NBA Championship over their rivals the Lakers.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Paul Pierce
|92
|SF
|6"7'
|Kevin Garnett
|91
|PF
|6"11'
|Ray Allen
|88
|SG
|6"5'
|Rajon Rondo
|84
|PG
|6"1'
|Leon Powe
|76
|PF
|6"8'
|James Posey
|75
|SF
|6"8'
|Tony Allen
|74
|SG
|6"4'
|Sam Cassell
|74
|PG
|6"3'
|P.J. Brown
|73
|PF
|6"11'
|Scot Pollard
|72
|C
|6"11'
|Brian Scalabrine
|70
|PF
|6"9'
07-08 New Orleans Hornets
This was probably the best squad that Chris Paul had at his disposal in New Orleans. They finished 2nd in the west that season with a 56-26 record, but lost to the Spurs in the second round.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Chris Paul
|94
|PG
|6"0'
|David West
|87
|SF
|6"9'
|Tyson Chandler
|82
|C
|7"1'
|Peja Stojakovic
|81
|SF
|6"9'
|Morris Peterson
|76
|SG
|6"7'
|Bonzi Wells
|76
|SG
|6"5'
|Chris Andersen
|72
|C
|6"10'
07-08 Denver Nuggets
This season featured an extremely competitive western conference, where the Nuggets finished with a 50-32 record and 8th seed in western conference. The team got swept in the first round of playoffs as well, but the team is still fun to play with.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Carmelo Anthony
|90
|SF
|6"8'
|Allen Iverson
|88
|SG
|6"0'
|Marcus Camby
|87
|C
|6"11'
|J.R. Smith
|80
|SG
|6"6'
|Kenyon Martin
|78
|PF
|6"9'
|Nene
|75
|PF
|6"11'
|Steven Hunter
|73
|C
|7"0'
|Eduardo Najera
|73
|PF
|6"8'
07-08 Houston Rockets
T-Mac during some of his prime years with arguably his best team. They finished with a 55-27 record and a first round loss to the Jazz. You get to play with iconic Chinese big man, Yao Ming, on this team as well.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Tracy McGrady
|90
|SG
|6"8'
|Yao Ming
|88
|C
|7"6'
|Shane Battier
|79
|SF
|6"8'
|Luther Head
|75
|PG
|6"3'
|Bobby Jackson
|75
|PG
|6"1'
|Carl Landry
|75
|PF
|6"9'
|Luis Scola
|75
|PF
|6"9'
|Aaron Brooks
|74
|PG
|6"0'
|Dikembe Mutombo
|74
|C
|7"2'
|Steve Francis
|73
|PG
|6"3'
|Steve Novak
|70
|SF
|6"10'
10-11 Chicago Bulls
This squad was all about MVP Derrick Rose, prior to his fall from greatness. They won the east during the regular season with a 62-20 record, but lost to the Heat 1-4 in the conference Finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Derrick Rose
|93
|PG
|6"3'
|Carlos Boozer
|85
|C
|6"9'
|Joakim Noah
|85
|C
|6"11'
|Luol Deng
|84
|SF
|6"9'
|Taj Gibson
|76
|PF
|6"9'
|Kyle Korver
|73
|SG
|6"7'
|C.J. Watson
|73
|PG
|6"2'
|Omer Asik
|72
|C
|7"0'
|Brian Scalabrine
|68
|PF
|6"9'
|John Lucas III
|67
|PG
|5"11'
10-11 Dallas Mavericks
This Dallas Mavericks squad shocked the world by beating the James/Wade/Bosh trio in Miami, 4-2. With a regular season record of 57-25 and a third place western finish, no one saw this finish coming.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Dirk Nowitzki
|93
|PF
|7"0'
|Tyson Chandler
|85
|C
|7"1'
|Jason Terry
|84
|PG
|6"2'
|Shawn Marion
|81
|SF
|6"7'
|Caron Butler
|80
|SF
|6"7'
|Jason Kidd
|80
|PG
|6"2'
|J.J. Barea
|78
|PG
|6"0'
|Peja Stojakovic
|77
|SF
|6"9'
|Corey Brewer
|76
|SG
|6"9'
|Brendan Haywood
|74
|C
|7"0'
|Ian Mahinmi
|74
|C
|6"11'
|Brian Cardinal
|69
|SF
|6"8'
11-12 New York Knicks
This team was full of drama all season long, but has plenty of depth and exciting players. Carmelo and Amar'e were still solid players back then, Tyson Chandler was healthy and relevant and this emergence of Linsanity was at its peak. While they finished with a 36-30 record and a first round loss to the heat, players of 2K19 can at least have some fun with it.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Carmelo Anthony
|88
|SF
|6"8'
|Tyson Chandler
|87
|C
|7"1'
|Amare Stoudemire
|86
|PF
|6"10'
|Jeremy Lin
|85
|PG
|6"3'
|J.R. Smith
|78
|SG
|6"6'
|Steve Novak
|75
|PF
|6"10'
|Iman Shumpert
|75
|SG
|6"5'
|Baron Davis
|74
|PG
|6"3'
|Jared Jeffries
|73
|PF
|6"11'
|Mike Bibby
|72
|PG
|6"1'
|Toney Douglas
|70
|PG
|6"2'
12-13 Memphis Grizzlies
This Grizzlies squad was very well-rounded and featured an imposing frontcourt of Marc Gasol and Z-Bo. The backcourt of Conley and Allen was very good defensively and could slow down most opposing backcourts. They finished with a 56-26 record and would eventually lose in the conference finals to the Spurs.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Marc Gasol
|89
|C
|7"1'
|Mike Conley
|86
|PG
|6"1'
|Zach Randolph
|86
|PF
|6"9'
|Tony Allen
|80
|SG
|6"4'
|Ed Davis
|76
|PF
|6"10'
|Jerryd Bayless
|75
|PG
|6"3'
|Jon Leuer
|74
|PF
|6"10'
|Quincy Pondexter
|74
|SF
|6"7'
|Darrell Arthur
|71
|PF
|6"9'
12-13 Miami Heat
The trio of James, Bosh and Wade got the job done this season behind a 66-16 record. They went on to win the NBA title in a grueling 4-3 finish over the Spurs.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|LeBron James
|98
|SF
|6"8'
|Dwyane Wade
|92
|SG
|6"4'
|Ray Allen
|77
|SG
|6"5'
|Shane Battier
|76
|SF
|6"8'
|Mario Chalmers
|76
|PG
|6"2'
|Chris Andersen
|75
|C
|6"10'
|Norris Cole
|74
|PG
|6"2'
|Udonis Haslem
|72
|PF
|6"8'
|Rashard Lewis
|72
|PF
|6"10'
|Mike Miller
|72
|SG
|6"8'
|James Jones
|67
|SF
|6"8'
|Joel Anthony
|64
|C
|6"9'
13-14 Indiana Pacers
The state of Indiana loves basketball and they love it even more when their team was keeping up with the league's best. The Pacers were the only threat to the Heat out east and ear-blowing antics from Lance Stephenson were not enough to overcome the Heat in the conference finals.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Paul George
|90
|SF
|6"9'
|David West
|84
|PF
|6"9'
|Lance Stephenson
|81
|SG
|6"5'
|George Hill
|79
|PG
|6"3'
|Luis Scola
|75
|PF
|6"9'
|C.J. Watson
|75
|PG
|6"2'
|Lavoy Allen
|73
|PF
|6"9'
|Ian Mahinmi
|73
|C
|6"11'
|Evan Turner
|72
|SF
|6"7'
|Solomon Hill
|70
|SF
|6"7'
15-16 Golden State Warriors
It's crazy to think that this squad holds the regular season record of 73 wins in a season, but have supposedly gotten better with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Even with the record for wins, some say the 96 Bulls were better since they won a title. This team blew a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost the series in seven.
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Stephen Curry
|96
|PG
|6"3'
|Klay Thompson
|90
|SG
|6"7'
|Draymond Green
|89
|PF
|6"8'
|Harrison Barnes
|79
|SF
|6"8'
|Andre Iguodala
|79
|SF
|6"6'
|Andrew Bogut
|77
|C
|7"0'
|Festus Ezeli
|76
|C
|6"11'
|Shaun Livingston
|76
|PG
|6"7'
|Marreese Speights
|76
|C
|6"10'
|Leandro Barbosa
|75
|SG
|6"3'
|Anderson Varejao
|73
|C
|6"10'
|Ian Clark
|72
|SG
|6"3'
|Brandon Rush
|71
|SG
|6"6'
|James Michael McAdoo
|69
|PF
|6"9'
|Kevon Looney
|68
|PF
|6"9'