20 Sep 2018

NBA 2K19: All Time & Classic Teams List, Starting Lineups and Player Ratings

NBA 2K19 does not disappoint with its plethora of all time teams for you to play with. We've got every all time and classic team available in the game.

04-05 Phoenix Suns

97-98 Utah Jazz

11-12 Oklahoma City Thunder

03-04 Detroit Pistons

86-87 Los Angeles Lakers

64-65 Boston Celtics

64-65 Los Angeles Lakers

70-71 Milwaukee Bucks

70-71 Los Angeles Lakers

71-72 New York Knicks

76-77 Philadelphia 76ers

84-85 Milwaukee Bucks

85-86 Chicago Bulls

85-86 Boston Celtics

85-86 Atlanta Hawks

88-89 Detroit Pistons

88-89 Chicago Bulls

89-90 Cleveland Cavaliers

90-91 Chicago Bulls

90-91 Los Angeles Lakers

90-91 Portland Trail Blazers

90-91 Golden State Warriors

92-93 Chicago Bulls

92-93 Charlotte Hornets

93-94 Houston Rockets

93-94 Denver Nuggets

94-95 New York Knicks

94-95 Orlando Magic

95-96 Chicago Bulls

95-96 Seattle Supersonics

96-97 Miami Heat

97-98 Chicago Bulls

97-98 Los Angeles Lakers

97-98 San Antonio Spurs

98-99 New York Knicks

99-00 Toronto Raptors

99-00 Portland Trail Blazers

﻿00-01 Philadelphia 76ers

00-01 Los Angeles Lakers

01-02 Sacramento Kings

01-02 New Jersey Nets

02-03 Dallas Mavericks

03-04 Los Angeles Lakers

03-04 Minnesota Timberwolves

04-05 San Antonio Spurs

05-06 Memphis Grizzlies

05-06 Miami Heat

06-07 Cleveland Cavaliers

06-07 Golden State Warriors

07-08 Boston Celtics

07-08 New Orleans Hornets

07-08 Denver Nuggets

07-08 Houston Rockets

10-11 Chicago Bulls

10-11 Dallas Mavericks

11-12 New York Knicks

12-13 Memphis Grizzlies

12-13 Miami Heat

13-14 Indiana Pacers

15-16 Golden State Warriors

Source: NBA 2K19

There are an excessive amount of all-time teams for you to choose from and we're here to provide you with a list of every available team, and their starting lineups, roster and player ratings. Players should be aware that each NBA has an "all-time" team that players can use, but there are also select teams for various seasons in the history of the NBA that are useable. Here are my top all-time teams to play with:

04-05 Phoenix Suns

As a lifelong Suns fan, I love playing with this squad as it allows me to reminisce on the good 'ol days. For any that do not know, the Suns were actually a good team in the previous decade. Led by MVP Steve Nash and high-flying Amar'e Stoudemire, this team was all offense and fast breaks. Unfortunately, they were never able to make it to the NBA Finals despite consistently being amongst the top teams in the regular season.

Name OVR Position Height
Steve Nash94PG6"3'
Amare Stoudemire88PF6"10'
Shawn Marion85SF6"7'
Joe Johnson80SF6"7'
Quentin Richardson77SG6"6'
Steven Hunter73C7"0'
Jim Jackson71SG6"6'
Leandro Barbosa71SG6"3'
Bo Outlaw68PF6"8'    

97-98 Utah Jazz

This Jazz squad is fun due to some of the historical greats on the roster. Karl "The Mailman" Malone is second all-time in career points. John Stockton is the all-time leader in career assists and steals. Jeff Hornacek is a familiar face as a recent head coach of the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. While this squad lost in the finals to the Michael Jordan-led bulls, they are still the greatest squad to ever come through Salt Lake City.

Name OVR Position Height
Karl Malone91PF6"9'
John Stockton90PG6"1'
Jeff Hornacek81SG6"3'
Bryon Russell75SF6"7'
Shandon Anderson71SG6"6'
Howard Eisley71PG6"2'
Greg Ostertag69C7"2'
Antoine Carr68PF6"9'
Greg Foster67C6"11'
Adam Keefe67C6"9'

11-12 Oklahoma City Thunder

This team shows how great advanced scouting, prior to the draft, can land you incredible talent. The Thunder drafted Westbrook, Harden and Durant (all in separate years) and almost won a title. After losing in the finals to the Miami Heat, each player went on to win MVP awards in separate seasons and on separate teams. It's fun to get 3 of the top players in the current league on one team, albeit before their prime years.

Name OVR Position Height
Kevin Durant96SF6"9'
Russell Westbrook89PG6"3'
James Harden87SG6"5'
Serge Ibaka86PF6"10'
Thabo Sefolosha75SG6"7'
Cole Aldrich74C6"11'
Daequan Cook74SG6"5'
Nick Collison73PF6"10'
Derek Fisher73PG6"1'
Reggie Jackson72PG6"3'

03-04 Detroit Pistons

This Pistons squad is fun to play with as arguably one of the best teams during the early 2000s. They made it to six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and won the 2004 NBA title. They hoped for more success but settled for just one title.

Name OVR Position Height
Chauncey Billups90PG6"3'
Ben Wallace87C6"9'
Richard Hamilton87SG6"6'
Corliss Williamson75SF6"7'
Darko Milicic69C7"0'
Elden Campbell69C6"11'
Darvin Ham69SF6"7'
Lindsey Hunter68PG6"2'

86-87 Los Angeles Lakers

Talk about well-rounded...this Lakers squad is essentially the equivalent of the modern day Golden State Warriors. With all-time greats in Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the squad won titles in '85, '87 and '88. If you want to play on EZ mode, roll with this team.

Name OVR Position Height
Magic Johnson98PG6"9'
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar93C7"2'
Michael Cooper86SG6"5'
Byron Scott84SG6"3'
James Worthy84SF6"9'
A.C. Green75PF6"9'
Kurt Rambis72PF6"8'
Billy Thompson69SF6"7'
Mychal Thompson69PF6"10'
Frank Brickowski67PF6"9'

Here's the rest of the all-time teams you can use:

64-65 Boston Celtics

Behind Hall of Famer Bill Russell and the great coach Red Auerbach, this Celtics squad finished with a 62-18 record to finish first in the Eastern Conference. They ended up winning the title with a 4-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Name OVR Position Height
Bill Russell96C6"10'
Sam Jones89SG6"4'
K.C. Jones85PG6"1'
John Havlicek84SG6"5'
Tom Sanders83PF6"6'
Tom Heinsohn81SF6"7'
Larry Siegfried71SG6"3'
Mel Counts70C7"0'
John Thompson66PF6"10'    

64-65 Los Angeles Lakers

Many readers may not know this but todays' NBA logo is actually a silhouette of Jerry West, the leader of this Lakers squad. This season, they finished with a 49-31 record to finish first in the Western Conference. As mentioned above, they would lose in the Finals to the Celtics.

Name OVR Position Height
Elgin Baylor92SF6"5'
Jerry West92PG6"2'
Rudy LaRusso80PF6"7'
Dick Barnett76SG6"4'
Don Nelson68SF6"6'
Jim King67PG6"2' ﻿ ﻿
Richard Johnson69C6"7'﻿﻿

70-71 Milwaukee Bucks

The combo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (in his season season) and Oscar "The Big O" Robertson brought a championship to Milwaukee for the only time in its franchise history. Behind a record of 66-16, this squad would go on to sweep the Bullets in the Finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar97C7"2'
Oscar Robertson94PG6"5'
Bob Dandridge84SF6"6'
Jon McGlocklin75SG6"5'
Greg Smith72PF6"5'
Lucius Allen71PG6"2'
Dick Cunningham68C6"10'

70-71 Los Angeles Lakers

This Lakers squad is all too similar to some of the more recent Lakers squads we've seen, one filled with all-stars in the later years of their careers. With Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor all wrapping up their careers soon after this season, the Lakers put together a 48-34 record and lost in the Conference finals to the eventual NBA champion Bucks.﻿

Name OVR Position Height
Jerry West94PG6"2'
Wilt Chamberlain93C7"1'
Gail Goodrich84SG6"5'
Elgin Baylor77SF6"5'
Jim McMillian73SF6"5'
Keith Erickson72SF6"5'
Rick Roberson68C6"9'
Willie McCarter66SG6"3'

71-72 New York Knicks

Behind the efforts of the All-NBA star, Walt Frazier, this Knicks team finished with a season record of 48-34. They were only 3rd in the eastern conference, but somehow managed to find their way to the NBA finals. Unfortunately, they would lose the series 1-4 to the Lakers.

Name OVR Position Height
Walt Frazier91PG6"4'
Jerry Lucas85C6"8'
Dave DeBusschere83PF6"6'
Willis Reed82C6"9'
Earl Monroe80SG6"3'
Bill Bradley77SF6"5'
Dick Barnett76SG6"4'
Phil Jackson71PF6"8'
Luther Rackley66C6"10'

76-77 Philadelphia 76ers

This season marked the first year following a merger of the NBA and the ABA, one in which Julius "Dr. J" Erving came to the 76ers. They went on to finish with a 50-32 record and 1st place finish out east. Unfortunately, they lost in the Finals to the Trail Blazers, 2-4.

Name OVR Position Height
Julius Erving94SF6"7'
George McGinnis84PF6"8'
Doug Collins80SG6"6'
World B. Free80SG6"2'
Henry Bibby79PG6"1'
Darryl Dawkins74C6"11'
Mike Dunleavy72PG6"3'
Joe Bryant71PF6"9'
Harvey Catchings69C6"9'
Steve Mix69SF6"7'

84-85 Milwaukee Bucks

This was one of the more well-rounded squads in Bucks history and they would finish the regular season with a 59-23 record, good for second place in the east. In the playoffs, they would be eliminated in the conference semifinals after being swept by Philadelphia.

Name OVR Position Height
Sidney Moncrief89SG6"3'
Paul Pressey85SF6"5'
Terry Cummings83PF6"9'
Alton Lister76C7"0'
Ricky Pierce76SG6"4'
Mike Dunleavy75PG6"3'
Craig Hodges72SG6"2'
Randy Breuer69C7"3'
Charles Davis67SF6"7'
Paul Mokeski67C7"0'

85-86 Chicago Bulls

This Bulls squad is a pretty unique one as it made the playoffs with one of the worst records for a playoff team all-time at 30-52. Much of this had to do with the fact that Michael Jordan, in just his second NBA season, had to miss 64 games due to a broken foot. While they would get swept by the Celtics, Jordan set the record for points in a playoff game at 63.

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan91SG6"6'
George Gervin82SG6"7'
Charles Oakley77PF6"8'
Kyle Macy72PG6"3'
Sidney Green71PF6"9'
John Paxson70PG6"2'
Dave Corzine69C6"11'
Rod Higgins66SF6"7'

85-86 Boston Celtics

Widely considered one of the greatest of all-time, this Lakers team finished with a regular season record of 67-15 and won the NBA Finals over the Rockets with a 4-2 finish. With Hall of Fame players Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, this lineup was hard to beat.

Name OVR Position Height
Larry Bird97SF6"9'
Kevin McHale90PF6"10'
Robert Parish85C7"0'
Dennis Johnson84PG6"4'
Danny Ainge78SG6"4'
Bill Walton76C6"11'
Scott Wedman73SF6"7'
Sam Vincent68SG6"2'
Jerry Sichting67PG6"1'

85-86 Atlanta Hawks

What a time to be an NBA fan. The eastern conference was loaded with three of the all-time teams on this list. The Hawks posted a 50-32 regular season record and lost in the eastern conference semifinals. The roster featured Dominique "the Human Highlight Reel" Wilkins, Doc Rivers (now coaching the Los Angeles Clippers) and Spud Webb (5'7" slam dunk contest winner).

Name OVR Position Height
Dominique Wilkins90SF6"7'
Doc Rivers79PG6"4'
Kevin Willis76C7"0'
Randy Wittman73SG6"6'
Jon Koncak72C7"0'
Spud Webb77PG5"6'
Cliff Levingston70PF6"8'
Tree Rollins70C7"1'
Antoine Carr67PF6"9'
Eddie Johnson67PG6"2'
Scott Hastings65PF6"10'

88-89 Detroit Pistons

This well-rounded Pistons teams finished first in the east with a 63-19 regular season record. Behind the efforts of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, they would go on to win a championship by sweeping the Lakers in the Finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Isiah Thomas89PG6"1'
Joe Dumars88SG6"3'
Dennis Rodman81PF6"7'
Mark Aguirre80SF6"6'
Bill Laimbeer80C6"11'
Vinnie Johnson77SG6"2'
Rick Mahorn74PF6"10'
John Salley69PF6"11'
James Edwards67C7"0'
Darryl Dawkins66C6"11'

88-89 Chicago Bulls

As you go down this list, you'll start to notice several Bulls teams with an even better Michael Jordan each time. This Bulls team wasn't all that special in terms of record (47-35), but their eastern conference losing finish seems to be around the time when the lightbulb seemed to turn on for Jordan. It wouldn't be long before his rise to the GOAT would begin.

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan96SG6"6'
Scottie Pippen80SF6"8'
Horace Grant78PF6"10'
Bill Cartwright74C7"1'
Craig Hodges73SG6"2'
Sam Vincent72PG6"2'
John Paxson70PG6"2'
Brad Sellers67C7"0'
Dave Corzine65C6"11'
Will Perdue65C7"0'
Charles Davis64SF6"7'

89-90 Cleveland Cavaliers

Wait a minute...you mean to tell me the Cavaliers had a decent team without LeBron James on the roster? Hate to say it, but this squad was not half bad. They finished with a 42-40 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs, but NBA fans get to experience some cool history here. Larry Nance was on this Cavs squad, his son now plays for the Cavs. Steve Kerr, current head coach of the Golden State Warriors, was also a member of the team before his championship runs with the Bulls.

Name OVR Position Height
Mark Price86PG6"0'
Brad Daugherty83C7"0'
Larry Nance83PF6"10'
Craig Ehlo75SG6"6'
Steve Kerr74PG6"3'
Chucky Brown71SF6"7'
Reggie Williams71SF6"7'
Tree Rollins67C7"1'
Paul Mokeski65C7"0'

90-91 Chicago Bulls

And here comes the reign of terror led by his airness, Michael Jordan. This team finished 1st in the east with a 61-21 record and won in the Finals, 4-1, in the first of three straight NBA titles.

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan98SG6"6'
Scottie Pippen87SF6"8'
Horace Grant79PF6"10'
B.J. Armstrong74PG6"2'
Bill Cartwright73C7"1'
John Paxson73PG6"2'
Stacey King72PF6"11'
Will Perdue72C7"0'
Craig Hodges70SG6"2'
Scott Williams69PF6"10'
Cliff Levingston66PF6"8' ﻿

90-91 Los Angeles Lakers

This season was an interesting one for the Lakers. Magic Johnson was no longer at his peak and Kareem had retired, but this group somehow managed to make it to an NBA Finals (only to lose to the Bulls 1-4). With a regular season record of 58-24, this year would mark the end of Magic's true basketball career due to contracting HIV.

Name OVR Position Height
Magic Johnson93PG6"9'
James Worthy86SF6"9'
Vlade Divac77C7"1'
A.C. Green76PF6"9'
Byron Scott76SG6"3'
Sam Perkins75PF6"9'
Larry Drew70PG6"1'
Elden Campbell68C6"11'
Mychal Thompson65C6"10' ﻿

90-91 Portland Trail Blazers

This Trail Blazers team posted a league best 63-19 record. While expectations were high, they would be eliminated by the Lakers in the western conference finals. Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter and Kevin Duckworth were members of the NBA All-Star game that season.

Name OVR Position Height
Clyde Drexler91SG6"7'
Terry Porter81PG6"3'
Jerome Kersey80SF6"7'
Drazen Petrovic79SG6"5'
Buck Williams77PF6"8'
Kevin Duckworth76C7"0'
Danny Ainge75SG6"4'
Mark Bryant69PF6"9'

90-91 Golden State Warriors

This Warriors team didnt have it quite as easy as the modern Warriors. They finished with a 44-38 record and lost in the western conference semifinals to the Lakers. The big 3 on this team were Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway, which would be nicknamed "Run TMC".  

Name OVR Position Height
Chris Mullin90SF6"6'
Tim Hardaway86PG6"0'
Mitch Richmond84SG6"5'
Tyrone Hill76PF6"9'
Alton Lister74C7"0'
Sarunas Marciulionis74SG6"5'
Rod Higgins73SF6"7'
Mario Elie69SF6"5'
Vincent Askew66SG6"6'
Paul Mokeski66C7"0'
Tom Tolbert65PF6"7'

92-93 Chicago Bulls

This Bulls squad got to enjoy Michael Jordan in peak form. Finishing 57-25 in the regular season, the Bulls would be faced with the extremely difficult task of 3-peating. They would go on to beat my Phoenix Suns in the Finals, with a series record of 4-2.

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan99SG6"6'
Scottie Pippen92SF6"8'
Horace Grant81PF6"10'
Stacey King74C6"11'
B.J. Armstrong74PG6"2'
Bill Cartwright73C7"1'
Scott Williams73PF6"10'
John Paxson71PG6"2'
Will Perdue71C7"0'
Rodney McCray67SF6"7'
Ed Nealy65PF6"7'

92-93 Charlotte Hornets

This Hornets team was special due to the success they saw as an expansion team. The starting lineup is fun to play with due to the greatness of Alonzo Mourning, the youth and potential of Larry Johnson, the shortest ever size of Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry (father of Stephen Curry). They finished 44-38 and lost to the Knicks in the conference semifinals.  

Name OVR Position Height
Alonzo Mourning85C6"10'
Larry Johnson83PF6"6'
Kendall Gill79SG6"3'
Muggsy Bogues78PG5"3'
Dell Curry77SG6"4'
Johnny Newman74SF6"7'
David Wingate71SF6"5'
Kenny Gattison70PF6"8'
Sidney Green70PF6"9'
Tony Bennett66PG6"0'
Kevin Lynch62SG6"5'

93-94 Houston Rockets

Behind MVP Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon, this team went on to win an NBA title over the Knicks in a thrilling 7-game series. With a season record of 58-24, the Rockets would finish 2nd in the western conference.

Name OVR Position Height
Hakeem Olajuwon96C7"0'
Otis Thorpe80PF6"9'
Kenny Smith76PG6"3'
Sam Cassell75PG6"3'
Robert Horry74SF6"9'
Vernon Maxwell74SG6"4'
Mario Elie72SG6"5'
Scott Brooks71PG5"11'
Matt Bullard66PF6"10'

93-94 Denver Nuggets

The only reason this Nuggets team made the all-time list of teams for NBA 2K19 is so players could play with Dikembe Mutombo in his younger years. In all seriousness, this team finished with a 42-40 record and lost in the conference semifinals. The team had potential after acquiring All-Star guard Alvin Robertson via trade, but Robertson missed the season due to a back injury.﻿ 

Name OVR Position Height
Dikembe Mutombo83C7"2'
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf81PG6"1'
Reggie Williams78SF6"7'
LaPhonso Ellis77PF6"8'
Robert Pack76PG6"2'
Bryant Stith74SG6"5'
Rodney Rogers71SF6"7'
Tom Hammonds69PF6"9' ﻿

94-95 New York Knicks

There was a time when the Knicks were pretty special, even though modern fans may not believe it. Led by Patrick Ewing, this team finished second in the east behind a 55-27 record. They would go on to lose in the conference semis to the Pacers.

Name OVR Position Height
Patrick Ewing90C7"0'
John Starks79SG6"3'
Charles Oakley78PF6"8'
Derek Harper76PG6"4'
Greg Anthony73PG6"0'
Hubert Davis73SG6"5'
Charles Smith73SF6"10'
Doug Christie69SG6"6'
Anthony Bonner68PF6"8'
Herb Williams65C6"10'
Monty Williams65SF6"8'

94-95 Orlando Magic

Nothing says 90s basketball quite like Shaq and Penny in Magic jerseys. This team was pretty loaded and won the eastern conference regular season title with a 57-25 record. After knocking off the Bulls following Michael Jordan's return from baseball, the Magic would eventually make it to the Finals. Unfortunately, they would be swept by the Rockets. 

Name OVR Position Height
Shaquille O’Neal93C7"1'
Penny Hardaway85PG6"7'
Dennis Scott81SF6"8'
Horace Grant80PF6"10'
Nick Anderson79SG6"6'
Donald Royal72SF6"8'
Brian Shaw72PG6"6'
Anthony Bowie70SG6"6'
Tree Rollins69C7"1'
Jeff Turner69PF6"9'    

95-96 Chicago Bulls

Now that Michael was back from baseball, it was back to business and no more messing around. This was the start of the Bulls second 3-peat with the new addition of Dennis Rodman. They dominated the regular season with a 72-10 record, one that would not be broken until the 2015-16 Warriors bested it. They beat the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the Finals.    

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan99SG6"6'
Scottie Pippen93SF6"8'
Dennis Rodman86PF6"7'
Toni Kukoc80SF6"10'
Ron Harper78PG6"6'
Luc Longley74C7"2'
Steve Kerr73PG6"3'
John Salley67PF6"11'
Dickey Simpkins67PF6"9'
Bill Wennington67C7"0'
Jud Buechler66SF6"6'
James Edwards64C7"0'
Randy Brown63PG6"2'

95-96 Seattle Supersonics

Prior to moving to Oklahoma City, the franchise known as the Thunder was formerly known as the Seattle SuperSonics. Kemp and Payton made for a potent combo and led the western conference with a 64-18 record. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take on the Chicago Bulls as they fell in the Finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Gary Payton94PG6"4'
Shawn Kemp88PF6"10'
Detlef Schrempf83SF6"9'
Hersey Hawkins78SG6"3'
Sam Perkins76PF6"9'
Ervin Johnson73C6"11'
Nate McMillan73PG6"5'
Eric Snow71PG6"3'
Vincent Askew70SG6"6'
David Wingate70SG6"6'
Frank Brickowski68C6"9'

96-97 Miami Heat

This Heat team found success during head coach Pat Riley's first run with the franchise. They finished second in the east with a record of 61-21, but would lose in the conference finals to the Bulls.

Name OVR Position Height
Alonzo Mourning92C6"10'
Tim Hardaway87PG6"0'
P.J. Brown83PF6"11'
Jamal Mashburn78SF6"8'
Dan Majerle77SG6"6'
Isaac Austin76C6"10'
Keith Askins72SF6"7'
John Crotty72PG6"1'
Bruce Bowen69SF6"7'

97-98 Chicago Bulls

Here we have Michael again, but on a slight overall decline. He would lead his bulls to a 62-20 regular season record and the last of his 6 titles by defeating the Utah Jazz 4-2.

Name OVR Position Height
Michael Jordan98SG6"6'
Scottie Pippen88SF6"8'
Dennis Rodman83PF6"7'
Toni Kukoc78SF6"10'
Ron Harper77PG6"6'
Luc Longley73C7"2'
Steve Kerr72PG6"3'
Dickey Simpkins66PF6"9'
Bill Wennington65C7"0'
Randy Brown63PG6"2'
Jud Buechler63SF6"6'

97-98 Los Angeles Lakers

Right as Michael and the Bulls exit center stage, the Lakers are ready to start their ascent. Kobe Bryant was in his second season and Shaq was dominating the paint. They finished third out west behind 4 All-Stars and a 61-21 record. They lost in the western conference finals to the Jazz, but were ready to start a new reign of terror in the near future.

Name OVR Position Height
Shaquille O’Neal93C7"1'
Nick Van Exel83PG6"1'
Kobe Bryant82SG6"6'
Eddie Jones82SG6"6'
Rick Fox79SF6"7'
Derek Fisher74PG6"1'
Robert Horry74PF6"9'
Elden Campbell70PF6"11'
Jon Barry67SG6"4'
Corie Blount67PF6"9'

97-98 San Antonio Spurs

Any true Suns fan can relate to me on this, but I absolutely hate the Spurs. It pains me to see one of their best squads, but I find joy in the fact that it was a wasted season after losing to the Jazz in the western conference semifinals.

Name OVR Position Height
David Robinson91C7"1'
Tim Duncan87PF6"11'
Sean Elliott78SF6"8'
Avery Johnson76PG5"10'
Vinny Del Negro75SG6"4'
Will Perdue71C7"0'
Chuck Person70PF6"8'
Jaren Jackson69SG6"4'
Monty Williams68SF6"8'

98-99 New York Knicks

The Knicks beefed up their roster by adding Sprewell and Camby prior to starting this lockout-shortened season. The team barely squeezed in to the playoffs with a 27-23 record that landed them an 8th seed. They made it all the way to the Finals, but lost 1-4 against the Spurs. 

Name OVR Position Height
Patrick Ewing84C7"0'
Latrell Sprewell84SF6"5'
Allan Houston83SG6"6'
Larry Johnson80PF6"6'
Marcus Camby79C6"11'
Charlie Ward76PG6"2'
Chris Dudley71C6"11'
Herb Williams66C6"10'
David Wingate66SG6"5'    

99-00 Toronto Raptors

While Muggsy Bogues was past his prime and Tracy McGrady was still developing for this season, the combination of the two with Vince Carter was extremely exciting to watch. Their regular season record of 45-37 and first round playoff exit was nothing to write home about, but at least they looked good on paper.

Name OVR Position Height
Vince Carter92SG6"6'
Tracy McGrady82SG6"8'
Doug Christie78SG6"6'
Antonio Davis77C6"9'
Muggsy Bogues75PG5"3'
Charles Oakley75PF6"8'
Alvin Williams75PG6"5'
Kevin Willis73C7"0'
Dee Brown72PG6"1'
Dell Curry72SG6"4'    

99-00 Portland Trail Blazers

This was one of the best Blazers lineups in franchise history. Some might recognize Arvydas Sabonis as the father of current player Domantas Sabonis. This team finished with a 59-23 record and lost in the western conference finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Arvydas Sabonis86C7"3'
Scottie Pippen85SF6"8'
Steve Smith81SG6"7'
Damon Stoudamire77PG5"10'
Stacey Augmon75SG6"8'
Detlef Schrempf75SF6"9'
Bonzi Wells75SF6"5'
Jermaine O’Neal74C6"11'
Brian Grant73PF6"9'
Greg Anthony72PG6"0'    

﻿00-01 Philadelphia 76ers

Some have called Allen Iverson the greatest "pound-for-pound" player of all time and you get to abuse his talents on this roster. During this MVP season, Iverson led his team to a first place east finish of 56-26. They would lose to the Lakers in the Finals, 1-4.

Name OVR Position Height
Allen Iverson94SG6"0'
Dikembe Mutombo81C7"2'
Aaron McKie77PG6"5'
Eric Snow76PG6"3'
Tyrone Hill76PF6"9'
George Lynch70SF6"8'
Matt Geiger69C7"1'
Jumaine Jones68SF6"8'
Todd MacCulloch68C7"0'

00-01 Los Angeles Lakers

We find ourselves in the middle of the Lakers 3-peat and the middle of the Shaq-Kobe feud for best player on the team. As you can tell by their ratings, it was awfully close. They finished with a 56-26 record and would beat the 76ers in the Finals, 4-1. 

Name OVR Position Height
Shaquille O’Neal97C7"1'
Kobe Bryant95SG6"6'
Horace Grant80PF6"10'
Rick Fox79SF6"7'
Derek Fisher77PG6"1'
Isaiah Rider76SG6"5'
Ron Harper74PG6"6'
Robert Horry74PF6"9'
Brian Shaw72SG6"6'
Tyronn Lue72PG6"0'
Mark Madsen72PF6"9'
Devean George69SF6"8'

01-02 Sacramento Kings

This may well be the best Kings team in franchise history. A team that finished first out west with a 61-21 record, they had their dreams cut short with a western conference finals loss to the Lakers.

Name OVR Position Height
Chris Webber90PF6"9'
Peja Stojakovic87SF6"9'
Vlade Divac86C7"1'
Mike Bibby82PG6"1'
Doug Christie80SG6"6'
Bobby Jackson79PG6"1'
Scot Pollard77C6"11'
Gerald Wallace75SF6"7'
Chucky Brown69PG6"2'    

01-02 New Jersey Nets

Jason Kidd in his prime - great times. This team would get swept in the Finals by the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, but led the east with a 52-30 record.

Name OVR Position Height
Jason Kidd92PG6"4'
Kenyon Martin83PF6"9'
Keith Van Horn82SF6"10'
Kerry Kittles80SG6"5'
Richard Jefferson77SF6"7'
Todd MacCulloch71C7"0'
Brian Scalabrine70PF6"9'

02-03 Dallas Mavericks

This great Dallas squad featured Dirk and a pre-MVP Steve Nash, both with bleached-blonde hair. A record of 60-22 was good enough for a 3rd place finish in the west, but they lost the western conference finals to the Spurs.

Name OVR Position Height
Dirk Nowitzki90PF7"0'
Steve Nash86PG6"3'
Michael Finley82SF6"7'
Nick Van Exel81SG6"1'
Shawn Bradley75C7"6'
Raef LaFrentz73C6"11'
Eduardo Najera73SF6"8'
Avery Johnson70PG5"10'
Adrian Griffin70SG6"5'

03-04 Los Angeles Lakers

In Shaq's final season with the Lakers, the LA franchise tried to load up on veteran stars in hopes of giving Gary Payton and Karl Malone one last shot at winning a title. It almost worked as their 56-26 record carried them to the Finals, only to lose 1-4 to the Pistons.

Name OVR Position Height
Kobe Bryant95SG6"6'
Shaquille O’Neal95C7"1'
Karl Malone83PF6"9'
Gary Payton83PG6"4'
Derek Fisher74PG6"1'
Rick Fox74SF6"7'
Devean George74SF6"8'
Horace Grant74PF6"10'
Bryon Russell72SF6"7'
Luke Walton70SF6"8'

03-04 Minnesota Timberwolves

This was KG at his prime, prior to his days in Boston. He was capable of posting double-doubles like a machine and carried the load for this team to a record of 58-24. They finished first in the west, but lost in the western conference finals to the Lakers.

Name OVR Position Height
Kevin Garnett96PF6"11'
Sam Cassell85PG6"3'
Latrell Sprewell82SF6"5'
Wally Szczerbiak78SF6"7'
Trenton Hassell71SG6"5'
Fred Hoiberg71SG6"4'
Mark Madsen71PF6"9'
Ervin Johnson69C6"11'
Gary Trent68C6"8'

04-05 San Antonio Spurs

Tim Duncan at his best and Parker and Ginobili in their younger years. After posting a regular season record of 59-23, this squad went on to win the Finals in a seven-game series vs the Pistons.

Name OVR Position Height
Tim Duncan98PF6"11'
Tony Parker89PG6"2'
Manu Ginobili87SG6"6'
Bruce Bowen82SF6"7'
Brent Barry76SG6"6'
Robert Horry76PF6"9'
Beno Udrih73PG6"3'

05-06 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis had high hopes for this squad that finished with a 49-33 record, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. After failing to succeed with this lineup, Memphis decided to trade away Pau Gasol a few seasons later for a package of players including his younger brother Marc.

Name OVR Position Height
Pau Gasol90SF7"0'
Mike Miller82SG6"8'
Shane Battier80SF6"8'
Eddie Jones78SG6"6'
Bobby Jackson75PG6"1'
Damon Stoudamire74PG5"10'
Dahntay Jones72SF6"6'
Brian Cardinal70PF6"8'

05-06 Miami Heat

This Heat team came out a little slow to start the season, but finished with a 52-30 record after a coaching change. Wade in his youth, Shaq and Payton at the end of their careers - they would go on to win a title over the Mavericks finishing 4-2. 

Name OVR Position Height
Dwyane Wade94SG6"4'
Shaquille O’Neal89C7"1'
Antoine Walker77PF6"8'
Jason Williams77PG6"1'
Gary Payton76PG6"4'
Alonzo Mourning75C6"10'
Udonis Haslem74PF6"8'
James Posey74SF6"8'
Shandon Anderson60SF6"6'

06-07 Cleveland Cavaliers

After just a few years in Cleveland, LeBron was able to lead this team to the NBA Finals. With a 50-32 record, they finished second in the east. They were eventually swept by the Spurs in the Finals. 

Name OVR Position Height
LeBron James96SF6"8'
Larry Hughes82SG6"5'
Zydrunas Ilgauskas82C7"3'
Anderson Varejao76C6"10'
Daniel Gibson75PG6"2'
Donyell Marshall74PF6"9'
Damon Jones73PG6"3'
Scot Pollard72C6"11'
Eric Snow72PG6"3'
David Wesley71SG6"1'

06-07 Golden State Warriors

This Warriors squad was actually not a very good regular season team, finishing with a 42-40 record and barely squeezing in to the playoffs in the 8th spot. The reason this team makes the list is due to the fact that they shocked the world by upsetting the number 1 seeded Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the playoffs, becoming only the third team to ever pull that off. They would be knocked out the very next round against the Jazz. 

Name OVR Position Height
Baron Davis89PG6"3'
Jason Richardson81SG6"6'
Stephen Jackson81SF6"8'
Al Harrington81PF6"9'
Matt Barnes76SF6"7'
Adonal Foyle76C6"10'
Kelenna Azubuike73SG6"5'

07-08 Boston Celtics

﻿This is the Celtics squad the brought the franchise back to their winning ways after a couple of decades failing to win titles. After acquiring KG and Allen in the offseason, the team suddenly had a chance after struggling for so long. They would go on to finish with a 66-16 record, win the east and win the NBA Championship over their rivals the Lakers. 

Name OVR Position Height
Paul Pierce92SF6"7'
Kevin Garnett91PF6"11'
Ray Allen88SG6"5'
Rajon Rondo84PG6"1'
Leon Powe76PF6"8'
James Posey75SF6"8'
Tony Allen74SG6"4'
Sam Cassell74PG6"3'
P.J. Brown73PF6"11'
Scot Pollard72C6"11'
Brian Scalabrine70PF6"9'

07-08 New Orleans Hornets

This was probably the best squad that Chris Paul had at his disposal in New Orleans. They finished 2nd in the west that season with a 56-26 record, but lost to the Spurs in the second round.

Name OVR Position Height
Chris Paul94PG6"0'
David West87SF6"9'
Tyson Chandler82C7"1'
Peja Stojakovic81SF6"9'
Morris Peterson76SG6"7'
Bonzi Wells76SG6"5'
Chris Andersen72C6"10'

07-08 Denver Nuggets

This season featured an extremely competitive western conference, where the Nuggets finished with a 50-32 record and 8th seed in western conference. The team got swept in the first round of playoffs as well, but the team is still fun to play with. 

Name OVR Position Height
Carmelo Anthony90SF6"8'
Allen Iverson88SG6"0'
Marcus Camby87C6"11'
J.R. Smith80SG6"6'
Kenyon Martin78PF6"9'
Nene75PF6"11'
Steven Hunter73C7"0'
Eduardo Najera73PF6"8'

07-08 Houston Rockets

T-Mac during some of his prime years with arguably his best team. They finished with a 55-27 record and a first round loss to the Jazz. You get to play with iconic Chinese big man, Yao Ming, on this team as well.

Name OVR Position Height
Tracy McGrady90SG6"8'
Yao Ming88C7"6'
Shane Battier79SF6"8'
Luther Head75PG6"3'
Bobby Jackson75PG6"1'
Carl Landry75PF6"9'
Luis Scola75PF6"9'
Aaron Brooks74PG6"0'
Dikembe Mutombo74C7"2'
Steve Francis73PG6"3'
Steve Novak70SF6"10'

10-11 Chicago Bulls

This squad was all about MVP Derrick Rose, prior to his fall from greatness. They won the east during the regular season with a 62-20 record, but lost to the Heat 1-4 in the conference Finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Derrick Rose93PG6"3'
Carlos Boozer85C6"9'
Joakim Noah85C6"11'
Luol Deng84SF6"9'
Taj Gibson76PF6"9'
Kyle Korver73SG6"7'
C.J. Watson73PG6"2'
Omer Asik72C7"0'
Brian Scalabrine68PF6"9'
John Lucas III67PG5"11'    

10-11 Dallas Mavericks

This Dallas Mavericks squad shocked the world by beating the James/Wade/Bosh trio in Miami, 4-2. With a regular season record of 57-25 and a third place western finish, no one saw this finish coming.

Name OVR Position Height
Dirk Nowitzki93PF7"0'
Tyson Chandler85C7"1'
Jason Terry84PG6"2'
Shawn Marion81SF6"7'
Caron Butler80SF6"7'
Jason Kidd80PG6"2'
J.J. Barea78PG6"0'
Peja Stojakovic77SF6"9'
Corey Brewer76SG6"9'
Brendan Haywood74C7"0'
Ian Mahinmi74C6"11'
Brian Cardinal69SF6"8'

11-12 New York Knicks

This team was full of drama all season long, but has plenty of depth and exciting players. Carmelo and Amar'e were still solid players back then, Tyson Chandler was healthy and relevant and this emergence of Linsanity was at its peak. While they finished with a 36-30 record and a first round loss to the heat, players of 2K19 can at least have some fun with it. 

Name OVR Position Height
Carmelo Anthony88SF6"8'
Tyson Chandler87C7"1'
Amare Stoudemire86PF6"10'
Jeremy Lin85PG6"3'
J.R. Smith78SG6"6'
Steve Novak75PF6"10'
Iman Shumpert75SG6"5'
Baron Davis74PG6"3'
Jared Jeffries73PF6"11'
Mike Bibby72PG6"1'
Toney Douglas70PG6"2'

12-13 Memphis Grizzlies

This Grizzlies squad was very well-rounded and featured an imposing frontcourt of Marc Gasol and Z-Bo. The backcourt of Conley and Allen was very good defensively and could slow down most opposing backcourts. They finished with a 56-26 record and would eventually lose in the conference finals to the Spurs.

Name OVR Position Height
Marc Gasol89C7"1'
Mike Conley86PG6"1'
Zach Randolph86PF6"9'
Tony Allen80SG6"4'
Ed Davis76PF6"10'
Jerryd Bayless75PG6"3'
Jon Leuer74PF6"10'
Quincy Pondexter74SF6"7'
Darrell Arthur71PF6"9'

12-13 Miami Heat

The trio of James, Bosh and Wade got the job done this season behind a 66-16 record. They went on to win the NBA title in a grueling 4-3 finish over the Spurs.

Name OVR Position Height
LeBron James98SF6"8'
Dwyane Wade92SG6"4'
Ray Allen77SG6"5'
Shane Battier76SF6"8'
Mario Chalmers76PG6"2'
Chris Andersen75C6"10'
Norris Cole74PG6"2'
Udonis Haslem72PF6"8'
Rashard Lewis72PF6"10'
Mike Miller72SG6"8'
James Jones67SF6"8'
Joel Anthony64C6"9'

13-14 Indiana Pacers

The state of Indiana loves basketball and they love it even more when their team was keeping up with the league's best. The Pacers were the only threat to the Heat out east and ear-blowing antics from Lance Stephenson were not enough to overcome the Heat in the conference finals.

Name OVR Position Height
Paul George90SF6"9'
David West84PF6"9'
Lance Stephenson81SG6"5'
George Hill79PG6"3'
Luis Scola75PF6"9'
C.J. Watson75PG6"2'
Lavoy Allen73PF6"9'
Ian Mahinmi73C6"11'
Evan Turner72SF6"7'
Solomon Hill70SF6"7'

15-16 Golden State Warriors

It's crazy to think that this squad holds the regular season record of 73 wins in a season, but have supposedly gotten better with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Even with the record for wins, some say the 96 Bulls were better since they won a title. This team blew a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers and lost the series in seven.

Name OVR Position Height
Stephen Curry96PG6"3'
Klay Thompson90SG6"7'
Draymond Green89PF6"8'
Harrison Barnes79SF6"8'
Andre Iguodala79SF6"6'
Andrew Bogut77C7"0'
Festus Ezeli76C6"11'
Shaun Livingston76PG6"7'
Marreese Speights76C6"10'
Leandro Barbosa75SG6"3'
Anderson Varejao73C6"10'
Ian Clark72SG6"3'
Brandon Rush71SG6"6'
James Michael McAdoo69PF6"9'
Kevon Looney68PF6"9'
