NBA 2K19: 2010-2011 Dallas Mavericks Player Ratings and Roster

With an older squad that had shown the ability to win games and put up stats, but never acquired titles, this team shocked the world by taking down the younger “Big 3” in Miami of Bosh, Wade and James.

Starting Lineup

Jason Kidd, PG (OVR 80)

Age: 38

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Two-Way Point

Best Stats: Ball Handling, Passing, Steals

Kidd was wrapping up the twilight years of his career during this season. With averages of 7.9 points, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game, Kidd was still valuable but not nearly as impressive as his prime years.

Jason Terry, PG (OVR 84)

Age: 33

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Offensive Superstar

Best Attributes: Mid-Range, Layups, Ball Handling

Terry was still a valuable scoring option during these older years of his career. He had the ability to heat up from outside and start dropping 3’s in bulk. With averages of 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 3-pointers made per game, Terry served as the second scoring option on this team.

Shawn Marion, SF (OVR 81)

Age: 33

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Crafty Inside Scorer

Best Stats: Layups, Lateral Quickness, Rebounding

While Marion averages 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, many may not have found his contributions to the team as important as they actually were during this season. Marion had the task of guarding many of the league's top wings, including LeBron James during the finals. LeBron averaged 17.8 points on 47.8% shooting in the Finals, compared to the 26.7 points on 51% shooting he posted during the season.

Dirk Nowitzki, PF (OVR 93)

Age: 33

Height: 7’0”

Traits: Crafty Inside-Outside Threat

Best Stats: Mid-Range, Post Offense, Layups

Many assumed Dirk has missed his shot at a title as he aged past 30 and lost Steve Nash to free agency. He was still capable of great numbers, with averages of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In the Finals, Dirk averaged 26 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Tyson Chandler, C (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Height: 7’1”

Traits: Elite Paint Protector

Best Stats: Rebounding, Blocks, Strength

Chandler had arguably his most impactful season of his career this year. While his averages of 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game were not career highs, his ability to defend the paint and deny easy baskets was undeniable.

NBA 2K19 2010-2011 Dallas Mavericks Roster